Treaty hurler Lynch and Tipp skipper Sweeney sweep up Munster awards

Cian Lynch of Limerick scooped the Munster 'Hurler of the Year' award. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Cian Lynch of Limerick scooped the Munster 'Hurler of the Year' award. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cian Lynch has been selected as the Munster ‘Hurler of the Year’ for 2020 while Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney has won the football equivalent after his county’s first provincial success since 1935.

Lynch delivered big displays against Tipperary and Waterford especially as Limerick landed back-to-back Munster titles for the first time since 1981.

Sweeney was instrumental in Tipperary finally getting over the line in the Munster football championship, kicking a wonderful free from the sideline to force extra-time against Limerick before hitting 0-7 against Cork.

Tipperary’s David Power has been voted ‘Manager of the Year’ in Munster while fresh from winning her first All-Star award, Tipperary’s Mary Ryan has been selected as the 2020 Munster ‘Camogie Player of the Year’ with Martina O’Brien (Cork) the 2020 Munster ladies ‘Footballer of the Year’. Limerick’s Martina McMahon continued her dominance of the handball scene in 2020 and she is the 2020 Munster ‘Handballer of the Year’.

Online Editors

