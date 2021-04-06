| -1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Training in Covid: The training itself isn’t what takes a toll, it’s the mental drain’

In the second of our four-part series, new Dublin camogie boss Adrian O’Sullivan explains his approach to the challenges posed by a pandemic

New Dublin camogie manager Adrian O'Sullivan. Photo: Inpho Expand

Close

New Dublin camogie manager Adrian O'Sullivan. Photo: Inpho

New Dublin camogie manager Adrian O'Sullivan. Photo: Inpho

New Dublin camogie manager Adrian O'Sullivan. Photo: Inpho

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

No Zoom calls. No Microsoft Teams. No GPS trackers. No Skype team meetings. No virtual sessions. No table quizzes and no cooking competitions.

These tools, the resources and practices that most inter-county managers have leant on so heavily under the current collective training blackout, have all been eschewed by new Dublin camogie manager Adrian O’Sullivan.

“We’ve avoided Zoom at all costs,” explains the Limerick native, appointed to the role in late January.

Most Watched

Privacy