Tori Dempsey top of the class with a stunning hat-trick for Rolestown NS

Corn Tadhg Ó Cionnaithe Rolestown NS 5-4 Scoil Naithí 4-3

A classic match. Not even the sharp breeze could distract from the skill and industry of the players.

Olivia Ní Mhoráin gave everything for Scoil Naithí. Her father is Gary Moran of RTÉ Sport. This was a game that would have deserved full live commentary.

In goal for Scoil NaithÍ was Caoimhe Ní Mheara, a cousin of Kerry’s David Clifford. The performance of Tori Dempsey of Rolestown would have done justice to the maestro from the Kingdom.

She treated the audience to some storming solo runs. And she finished the day with a hat-trick of goals. Leah Farrell had a superb game in the Rolestown midfield, while the North County ‘keeper, Ellen Connor, certainly impressed.

Rolestown NS: Ellen Connor, Ella Hempton, Alex Dempsey, Anna Gundersen, Caoimhe O’Connor, Olivia Kettle, Sienna Donnelly, Leah Farrell, Katie Daly, Laura Giltane, Tori Dempsey, Ruby Canny, Zara Ryan, Sophie Evans, Caolinn Caraher, Millie Clarke, Natalia Byrne, Heidi Gaynor, Emily Flynn, Freya Flanagan, Deárbhla McNally, Georgia Myers, Heather Barry, Sophie Miller, Ella Rose Gill, Gracie Reynolds, Milly O’Donnell, Clodagh McKeon, Mia Orohoe, Abigail Aherne. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Scoil NaithÍ: Caoimhe Ní Mheara, Isabelle Ní Ghallachóir de Barra, Sadhbh Ní Chorbáin, Alice Ní Dhuibhir, Clara Ní Shúilleabháin, Sorcha Ní Mhaoilmheana, Ella Ní Chnáimhse (C), Aisling Ní Bhric, Ellie Nic Uaitéir, Aoife Nic Aoidh, Olivia Ní Mhoráin, Sadie Ní Chorcoráin, Sarah Ní Chinnéide, Lily Ní Leathlobhair, Isabella Ní Riain, Ciara de Róiste, Leonora de Poire, Aoileann Ní Chearbhaill, Freya Ní Shúilleabháin, Rúibín Nic Ambróis, Amy Ní Chonchúir, Allsún Bhreathnach, Aoise Ann Ní Bhroin, Faye Ní Bhéara, Neasa Ní Chuinn. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Late on, as the Ballinteer side knocked hard on the door for an equaliser, their full-forward, Lily Ní Leathlobhair, took watching.

Scoil NaithÍ led at half-time, 3-2 to 2-1. Rolestown scored the first two goals From Dempsey and Farrell.

But an elegant lob to the basket from Sadie Ní Chorcoráin had Naithí back on the dance floor. Aoife Ní Aoidh then converted a most beautiful penalty for Naithí. And they were to get a third goal with another clever lob from Isabella Ní Riain.

Yet three goals in three minutes early in the second half proved decisive. Farrell got the first of them to level the contest, 3-2 each. Before Dempsey completed her hat-trick in double-quick time.

SCORERS – Rolestown NS: T Dempsey 3-1, L Farrell 2-2, N Byrne 0-1. Scoil Naithí: L Ní Leathlobhair 1-2, I Ní Riain 1-1, A Nic Aoidh, S Ní Chorcoráin 1-0 each.

Player of the match: Tori Dempsey (Rolestown NS)