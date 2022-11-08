‘Top players moving abroad will put a dent in our game’ – Meath’s Niamh O’Sullivan

Meath star Niamh O’Sullivan expects more LGFA talent to be lured to Australia and admitted the absence of top stars could put a “dent” in the ladies game in Ireland.

Some of the game’s most recognisable figures, including O’Sullivan’s team mate Vikki Wall, Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Sarah Rowe of Mayo are signed on with Australian clubs. And with the AFLW season shifted to earlier in the year, there are fears that those players won’t be released to play in championships here.

“It is really tricky,” O’Sullivan said. “I’m sure when young girls go to games they want to see the likes of Vikki Wall, Orlagh Lally, Sinéad Goldrick or Sarah Rowe, all these big names, and they’re across in Australia. You can’t deny the girls, it is a massive opportunity for them to play professional sport and to experience that lifestyle.

“What the LGFA can do, I don’t know, it’s a really tough one. We’re an amateur sport, we’re not going to go professional, I don’t think that’s the way to go.

"I think that would take away from our games. But there needs to be something maybe done to try to entice the girls because to be honest I just think there’s only going to be more going over, especially when you see the Irish girls doing really well. I have no doubt even more Meath girls are going to be asked to go.

“What can be done? I don’t really know but I think something needs to be done to try to keep the players here definitely, because young girls want to see the top players in the game and if they’re going to be going to Australia it could put a dent in our game.

"The LGFA, Lidl and TG4, they’ve done a serious amount of work to promote our game. The numbers that are watching our games. Last year we had five or six thousand in Páirc Tailteann at a league game which is the first in history and we want to see more of that.

"Maybe it’s up to players at home to step up as well, to try to be the superstars as well. I don’t know, it’s a really difficult one to answer. I know probably a lot of people in the LGFA are trying to come up with ideas but I think something needs to be done for sure.”

O’Sullivan will return for a 16th season but there is much change in the Meath team. Davy Nelson has replaced Eamonn Murray as manager while coaches Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers have joined the men’s management team under Colm O’Rourke.

“Davy spoke to us. It’s going to be a challenging year and you know there is going to be change and we have to get used to that. But look, he is a man of vast experience. He has brought in new people around him so I can’t wait now to get back training.”