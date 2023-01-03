Tonight’s Waterford v Tipperary Munster Hurling League tie switched to Mallow

Tonight’s Munster hurling league game between Waterford and Tipperary has been switched to Mallow with a new throw-in time of 7.30pm.

Following a pitch inspection earlier today, the original venue Fraher Field in Dungarvan was deemed unplayable.

Due to changes in the managerial set-ups in both counties the game has assumed a higher profile than normally would be the case for a seasonal opener.

Ex-Waterford boss Liam Cahill take charge of his native Tipperary for the first time while the much travelled Davy Fitzgerald is back at the helm in Waterford for a second term having began his inter-county managerial career with the Déise.

In addition, 2010 Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Eoin Kelly has joined the Waterford background team while all-time Waterford star Tony Browne will be part of Cahill’s management team in Tipperary.

Tickets purchased for the original fixture in Fraher Field will be valid for entry in Mallow tonight.

Any supporter who purchased a ticket and is unable to attend can request a refund by replying to the e-mail received when purchasing their original ticket OR by e-mailing the ticket details to info.munster@gaa.ie according to a statement from Munster GAA.

The game will be live streamed on Munster GAA TV.