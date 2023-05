In moving to a model where it controls its own content, the GAA is for once keeping pace with modern trends

‘The future arrived with a bang this month, and with a symphony of complaints from Gaels up and down the country.’ Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The great global disruption in this, the epoch of the internet, has come to Knocknagow. The constellation of GAA parishes and communities hunkered down in the lee of the technological hurricane is finding itself exposed and vulnerable to the winds of change.