Tom Ryan appointed the new Director General of the GAA

Currently employed in Croke Park as the GAA's director of finance, he is the man entrusted to take over from Páraic Duffy, who is due to depart at the end of the month after 10 years in the job.

His appointment was ratified by the GAA's Central Council today. As director of finance, Ryan is well-known throughout the Association, having been a senior figure in Croke Park for several years.

The 48 year-old father of three joined the GAA from Brown Thomas in 2007 and has served the Association as Director of Finance for the past 11 years. A Carlow native, Tom has had a lengthy involvement with the GAA in his native county and is an active member and current Treasurer of Faughs GAA Club in Templeogue in Dublin.

Former president Liam O'Neill (Laois) and former Tipperary All-Ireland-winning manager Liam Sheedy had also been heavily linked with the position in recent weeks. It's understood that around 10 candidates were interviewed in the initial round, before being cut to the short-listed three. They were interviewed two weeks ago.

GAA President John Horan said: “I am pleased to announce that Tom Ryan has been appointed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael. “He has served the GAA well in his previous position and has the requisite vision to lead the Association in the years ahead.

“He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level providing him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.

“I look forward to working with him and wish him well in the role.”

The new Director General added: “I am humbled and excited to be assuming this position and I am greatly looking forward to serving the Association and its members to the very best of my ability in the years ahead.”

