To the waters and the wild… a batle of survival for the farthest GAA club from Croke Park

A few years ago a man called Declan O’Sullivan decided to see if any GAA club in the country faced a greater journey to Croke Park than his own. The Garnish club lies at the extreme western tip of the Beara Peninsula, an area of stunning landscapes with sweeping views of the Atlantic. After conducting his research O’Sullivan determined no club was further away.

How far exactly? From Croke Park it is almost 400km, a drive of four hours and 45 minutes. The quickest route brings you through the mountains at Cousane Gap, before sloping gradually towards Glengarriff at one end of the peninsula. From there you go through Adrigole and Castletownbere, before the final stretch to Garnish in the parish of Allihies.

Garnish has always relied on players to make sacrifices, including epic journeys home. O’Sullivan undertook the long drive to play for his home team after he started a teaching job in Dublin in 1976. Often he travelled with two others. Dickie Kelly worked in forestry and played in an All-Ireland minor final with Cork in 1964. Gerry Harrington would later become chairman of Dublin County Board.

Roads then were not what they are now. “It was very slow,” says O’Sullivan, 73 and living in Castleknock. “You drove into Naas on a Friday evening, you had a big bottleneck there. It would take five and a half or six hours. Coming back was worse. The match would be at 3.30 somewhere in Beara and later you might retire for a drink. Those were the days when you could have a couple of pints. And then we’d pile into the car and drive off. You got back at one or half one in the morning, maybe after another good defeat.”

Imagine that for a moment and you have the GAA perfectly distilled: a group of 20-somethings heading off from Dublin in the 1970s for the deepest recesses of the Beara Peninsula. Garnish needed everyone, always did, but never more than now. The club that can call itself the most remotely located in Ireland is 95 years old. They’ve had fears they might not make the 100. In O’Sullivan’s playing days they had two junior teams. That has since been reduced to one and for the last few years they haven’t been able to field any juvenile teams. That is, they all know, unsustainable.

They are similar to many other clubs in the west of Ireland and rural areas where population has dropped and old ways of making a living have become increasingly obsolete. The GAA club at times like this assumes even greater meaning and symbolic value. It is something worth preserving. All that history can’t be lost without a fight but Garnish has a serious fight on its hands.

O’Sullivan tells of a neighbour who in the early 1960s travelled down from Dublin seven weekends in a row in a hired car to play football for the green and gold of Garnish. Nobody had to put a gun to his head. “All in all I thought it was worth it but it would wear you down after a while,” says O’Sullivan of the long drives. “We were not very successful. We were not the whipping boys of Beara but not far off it. Numbers really. Some good players but not enough of them.”

A few years ago he brought out a book charting the history of Garnish from the 1950s up to the modern day. He and his four brothers played for the club. The better players could play football at a higher level if they got on to the Beara divisional team. When Beara won the Cork senior football championship in 1967, two of O’Sullivan’s brothers were on the team.

“I was far more interested in playing for Garnish than playing for Beara,” he says. “I thought it was a great little club and I suppose the fact we were always struggling meant more when we won something. We won the local championship in Beara three times in a row in the '50s and for another 25 years we never won. My family donated a cup, one of my brothers, a footballer, drowned [in 1973] and we presented the Cormac O’Sullivan Cup. We won that in ’78. That was big — that was my All-Ireland.”

The scenery would take your breath away, the wind would whip anything that wasn’t securely fastened. But scenery does not a football team make.

Declan O’Sullivan’s nephew, Fintan, is still playing for Garnish’s junior team, recently demoted from A to B grade. Now 42, he has been togging for the juniors since he was 17. He has been living and working in Cork city from the age of 24. He’s one of three over 40s on the team, conscious of the club’s needs but unsure if he can commit to another year. His children are playing with Nemo Rangers.

“If we had a game in Cahermore [where the club ground is based], it is a two hour drive,” he says. “We are on the tip of the Beara Peninsula, the only way is east.”

He will be 43 in February. “Next year? I haven’t decided. It is not just my decision, I have three kids. Sarah, my better half, has been very patient as well.”

But he was never tempted to join another club more conveniently located. “There is nothing like playing for your own club. It is the pull of home I suppose. I don’t recall it ever crossing my mind. It is always a big draw for me to go back home. I suppose when I do stop playing it will be hard to let go.”

The team has been managed for the last three years by Ollie Rue O’Sullivan, who played for Cork seniors in his prime and is currently a selector with the county under 20s. He started playing adult football for Garnish at 14 and, save for one year, has never stopped being available, even togging out this year when they were short for a challenge. He turned 50 in August.

He lives just outside Cork, in Ballincollig, where the challenge is to find teams for the swelling numbers on their doorstep. His children play there but he has never lost the emotional connection to home. When a meeting of Garnish members was held a few years ago, the club’s future was on the agenda. Was it time to surrender the fight? Nobody wanted that but all realised something needed to be done before that course became unavoidable.

Ollie was one of those who found renewed will and threw himself into fundraising. They took in over €50,000 to improve the pitch and have something in the bank when they went to apply for capital grant aid.

On the field they reached successive junior B county semi-finals. He would travel down sometimes twice on weekends for training but is keen to note the sacrifices of others. Cormac MacMahon, the club secretary, lives in Kildare; his mother came from Allihies. Murphy was part of the management team headed by Ollie and travelled down regularly from Kildare.

Cahermore National School, where Paudie Bernie O’Sullivan is principal, is a short drive from the GAA pitch. His father played full-back for Cork in the late 1950s. Twenty five years ago Beara’s divisional side won the Cork senior football title after a 30-year gap and O’Sullivan was on the team. They overcame a star-studded Castlehaven (Larry Tompkins, Niall Cahalane, John Cleary) in a replay. Three Garnish players started the final, including Ollie O’Sullivan, the captain.

“One of my greatest memories is that night we came back with the cup,” says Paudie O’Sullivan. “We went all the way to Allihies village, I will never forget it. There were bonfires everywhere, it was an amazing feeling, I think the whole place shut down for a while. I was teaching in Dublin and I don’t think they saw me for a while.”

They always produce fine footballers but having enough to make teams has presented a constant challenge. Tadhg O’Sullivan, a former Garnish player and manager, says the population is 500 at most. Bere Island also has a team that plays in the Beara championship when it can but otherwise Garnish is the most disadvantaged of the peninsula’s clubs from the point of view of location and numbers.

“We are still surviving but the struggle gets tougher each year,” he says. O’Sullivan has also served as chairman and secretary in the past. “Depopulation ... it is an insidious thing, it is a slow decline.”

They know they may have to find creative solutions. He talks of players who moved to other clubs and have retired that may consider coming back for a year or two to help them through this jam. “A few fellas would tip the balance, keep a team going. We have some really good players.”

Paudie O’Sullivan regards himself as one of “the lucky ones” in being able to find employment in the locality. “A lot of my contemporaries would have liked to but didn’t have something to come back to,” as he explains from the school. “You see back in the day, in our parents’ time, fellas came back from England to small farms, but it’s not viable any more. Even the fishing industry, the way it’s become, you are either big or nothing. In-shore fishing is kind of gone. So a lot of the men who would have come back would have done fishing and farming and earned enough to rear their families. But that is not possible now.

“And a big problem is there is not enough female employment. There is very little industry here. Then you have people out of college and they are not interested in coming back.”

Of the current junior team he estimates that around half are locally based. “I suppose we grew up as young lads playing against all the local clubs. There is only one primary school in the parish, we all went to school there. You go into the secondary school in Castletownbere and you are representing the western side of the peninsula. I suppose that pride is always there. That is why fellas stay playing into their 40s, because they don’t want to let the ship sink if you know what I mean, they want to keep things afloat.”

In Allihies, the chairman of the club, Kevin O’Neill, runs a bar along with his son Cormac. Recently they have noticed a modest spike in the national school numbers where Cormac gives weekly coaching sessions. If there has been one good thing from Covid, working remotely has benefitted places like here, giving employment options that previously didn’t exist. They hope that maybe next year, with girls also playing, they will have an under 10 team wearing the Garnish jersey again.

“We are hitting crisis point, we have probably gone past crisis point in terms of numbers,” says Cormac O’Neill.

Is there a fear of extinction? “There is,” he says. “A very real fear of it. I suppose amalgamation might be the lesser of two evils in the sense that the name lives on. Unfortunately the way it’s happening with us is we’ve been subsumed into Castletownbere. So there is no recognition. My own son was playing under 10 there.

“The alternative to that is that they are not playing at all. Like the club is going to be 100 years old in 2027. Will we see 100? I don’t know. I think we’ve been papering over the cracks for a while. We had five togged out for the Beara seniors this year which is a third of the team. Proportionally there is no way we should have that many.

“Look, there’s bigger issues out there, like the cost of living, maybe people reading this will say they’ve not a lot to be worrying about, but still I think the GAA in small areas is the heartbeat of it.”

It is not a story unique to Garnish; rural depopulation is posing serious dilemmas for the GAA and casting uncertainty in communities with deeply-rooted traditions. There is a feeling that their cries are falling on deaf ears.

“The GAA at national level,” says Cormac, “they can’t be oblivious to it. There’s clubs in the same situation as ourselves in south Kerry that have had to amalgamate. Like [GAA president] Larry McCarthy is a Corkman. It would be worth his while coming out to west Cork to see what’s actually happening.

“I suppose to a certain extent it is taken for granted, ‘oh it will never happen’. But we’re staring it in the face. I think we were burying our heads in the sand for a long time. We are in the process of developing a five-year plan. That will bring us up to the centenary.”

Seeing their GAA club and identity threatened has brought a deeper resolve in a place where resolve has rarely been found wanting. But there are factors beyond their control. “You can’t magic players out of thin air,” says Cormac. “There is no transfer market. But I think it is imperative on the GAA to recognise this is not just Garnish, it’s bigger — it is happening up and down the western seaboard.

“In the higher echelons of the GAA there are surely people who are from rural clubs that know the reality. And the reality is that clubs are going to fold, they are going to go out of existence. Once a club goes you are never going to get it back.”

Joseph Blake is the Beara divisional secretary, and up to recently served as Cork PRO. Migration is corroding his community. “That is where we are caught out,” says Blake. “We are having our 25th anniversary of the last senior county win, when Beara beat Castlehaven and a lot of those lads continued to play with their home clubs. The thing is that the next generation, their children, are playing with clubs around the city’s commuter belt. That is what kills us.

“In my own club, Adrigole, we have an average of two to three children born a year. I’ll give you another example. My father went to primary school in the early 1940s when we had three schools with 150 children. When I finished primary school in 1992 we had two schools with 90 children. Now we have two schools with about 50 children. You can see where this is going. At underage level in Beara you would have five cubs, now we’ve only three because of amalgamations.”

Blake has been banging the drum at national level. “They need to be doing more about this. You can draw a line from the Beara Peninsula to Malin Head and west of that there is severe rural depopulation and there is a crisis coming down the line. Not necessarily clubs amalgamating but you could have situations where one big club is taking over and swallowing up smaller clubs, and there will be issues around that regarding land and property. I don’t think the GAA in Croke Park are prepared, they don’t seem to be interested.

“I do think they should be shouting louder and appealing to the Government about investment and talking about tax breaks for companies to come in; there should be designated areas along the western seaboard that if a company sets up there they pay lower corporation tax and lower council rates for a certain amount of years. That is what the GAA in Croke Park should be looking at.”

Long journeys to matches are customary for all Beara teams, and visiting clubs don’t relish having to play them. Blake was umpiring a local match when Nemo had a team down and jokingly asked the visiting 'keeper if he’d ever seen a mountain before.

“What I would love is for the GAA president or [Director General] Tom Ryan to prioritise this, they have the ear of the Government; when the GAA shouts people tend to listen. They should be seeing what is coming down the tracks.”

In the meantime the show goes on. Ollie O’Sullivan is optimistic, with one match left to play in the season. They have had tough times before with recession and emigration and he says he was picked at 14 for the adult team not because of his ability but because they were needy then, same as they are needy now. Yet not having juvenile teams sounds an alarm and they can’t say for sure what the longer term impact will be as the adult team gets older.

Declan O’Sullivan’s book charting Garnish GAA club’s history is called When is the Tide Turning? It is taken from a line delivered by the Garnish captain, PJ Dudley, to a teammate on winning the toss at the start of a match. Dudley was a fisherman and knew that a changing tide may affect wind direction — hence his interest.

Garnish GAA club needs the tide to turn in its favour now more than ever.