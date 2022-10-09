| 10.7°C Dublin

To the waters and the wild… a batle of survival for the farthest GAA club from Croke Park

Garnish, the farthest GAA club from Croke Park, is facing an increasingly tough battle for its very survival

Garnish clubmates Zach O&rsquo;Sullivan and Finin O&rsquo;Neill. Photo: Michael MacSweeney/Provision Expand

Dermot Crowe

A few years ago a man called Declan O’Sullivan decided to see if any GAA club in the country faced a greater journey to Croke Park than his own. The Garnish club lies at the extreme western tip of the Beara Peninsula, an area of stunning landscapes with sweeping views of the Atlantic. After conducting his research O’Sullivan determined no club was further away.

How far exactly? From Croke Park it is almost 400km, a drive of four hours and 45 minutes. The quickest route brings you through the mountains at Cousane Gap, before sloping gradually towards Glengarriff at one end of the peninsula. From there you go through Adrigole and Castletownbere, before the final stretch to Garnish in the parish of Allihies.

