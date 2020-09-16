| 14.1°C Dublin

'To finally retire felt like a weight off my shoulders'

McKenna glad to be home but he’s not ruling out possibility of short-term return to Australia

Michael Verney

Conor McKenna has never hidden the homesickness which tugged at him throughout his six years Down Under but the Tyrone native knew the writing was on the wall of his AFL career when he made an unexpected trip home earlier this year.

There has always been a hesitancy heading back to Australia at the start of each season but those feelings were heightened before this year's AFL season and they never evaporated before the dam eventually burst in February.

"There were a couple of training sessions that we were doing throughout the year where I just found myself walking off the pitch and sometimes breaking down during training and not really knowing why I was here and really questioning it," McKenna tells the Irish Independent.