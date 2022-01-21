Tipperary reveal new jersey and announce new two-year sponsorship deal

TIPPERARY GAA has announced a new two-year sponsorship deal with Fiserv, Inc, who will support the men’s senior, minor and U-20 football and hurling teams.

The news was revealed soon after noon today and follows the completion of Tipp’s previous three-year deal with Teneo.

In tandem with the announcement, the county has released a new Tipperary GAA jersey, designed and manufactured in collaboration with O’Neills.

Fiserv are a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, with more than 44,000 employees, serving clients in over 100 countries around the globe.

“We are proud to partner with Tipperary GAA,” said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv. “We have strong links with Tipperary, having set up our Technology Centre in Nenagh in 2017 and growing it substantially since then.

“At Fiserv, we are committed to continuous innovation on behalf of our clients and consumers, and much of this innovation is being driven by our teams in Nenagh. We look forward to continuing to grow our talented and diverse workforce in Nenagh and Dublin and supporting Tipperary all the way to Croke Park."

It was confirmed last September that Teneo would not be continuing as jersey sponsor in 2022. The global consulting and advisory firm had come on board just after Liam Sheedy’s return as Tipp hurling manager, and the partnership yielded spectacular first-year results with an All-Ireland SHC title won in 2019.

This latest development was welcomed by Tipperary county board secretary Tim Floyd.

“Fiserv shares our commitment to growing this great county,” said Floyd. “From the very start of our conversations it was clear that Tipperary and Fiserv are aligned in our focus on innovation and have the same passion for excellence.

“Having their Technology Centre in Nenagh was a major factor in our decision to partner with them, as it gives us a tangible connection with our sponsor and the feelgood factor of supporting one of our own.

“We look forward to working with Fiserv over the coming years and to winning trophies in this new traditional style Tipperary jersey, which should prove very popular with our supporters.”

Since opening in 2017, the Nenagh Technology Centre has been a source of innovation for Fiserv clients around the world through the development of new services that facilitate the movement of money and information.

Fiserv has a long history in Ireland, with over 200 people at its flagship technology centre in Nenagh and over 400 in Dublin. It has ambitious plans to add another 300 people across both locations.