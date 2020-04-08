Tipperary GAA set for impressive new facilities with Semple Stadium in line for big upgrade

Semple Stadium will be getting some impressive new facilities. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

SEMPLE STADIUM will receive a significant facelift in the coming years with the famous Tipperary venue set for a multi-million euro upgrade, although its capacity of 45,000 will remain unchanged.

Premier chiefs have been designing a major refurbishment of the Kinane Stand, known as the Old Stand, in Thurles and received the go-ahead to proceed with planning permission granted for the next five years in what will be a long-term project.

Major renovations estimated at €8-9million will be made to the Kinane stand with the development of a new floor, which will house new gym, physio and changing room facilities to compliment their existing training base at the nearby Dr Morris Park.

Plans had been mooted to build a Centre of Excellence at Dr Morris Park but they were shelved, with all work taking place within the stadium where a new corporate area catering for 250 people with bar, kitchen and function room facilities is also being developed.

These improvements look set to bring Semple Stadium in line with leading GAA venues like Croke Park and the re-developed Páirc Uí Chaoimh but commencement of work is unlikely to take place until the end of this year at the earliest.

Tipp officials await GAA funding before starting work and with the Coronavirus crisis shutting down inter-county activity, the GAA's largest income stream, they may be waiting some time to begin an exciting development.

Online Editors