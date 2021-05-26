Tipperary GAA pay tribute to hurling legend Johnny Everard who has died, aged 97

Tipperary GAA is mourning the loss of 1950 All-Ireland hurling winner and county dual star Johnny Everard

TIipperary GAA has paid tribute to Johnny Everard on the passing of the Premier County’s oldest surviving All-Ireland winner.

The Moyne-Templetuohy clubman, 97, won his All-Ireland SHC medal in 1950 as part of the Tipperary panel that vanquished Kilkenny in the final. The dual player also won a Munster junior football medal in 1952.

“It was with great sadness that Tipperary GAA county board learned of the passing yesterday evening, May 25th, of former inter-county player Johnny Everard,” a Tipperary statement began.

“At the time of his death Johnny, who celebrated his 97thbirthday in April, was vice-president of his club and the oldest Tipperary man to have won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal.”

This was described as “the highlight and most cherished” success in his playing career; he also won Munster and league titles 1950.

Everard first broke through as a Tipp minor in 1941; some 30 years later he was a selector as Moyne-Templetuohy won the Tipperary SHC title.

The county board extended sincere sympathies to his wife Josephine and children Brendan, Pierce, Mary, Sean, Conor, Diarmuid, Enda and the wider Everard family.