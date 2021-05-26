Tipperary GAA pay tribute to hurling legend Johnny Everard who has died, aged 97

TIipperary GAA has paid tribute to Johnny Everard on the passing of the Premier County’s oldest surviving All-Ireland winner.
The Moyne-Templetuohy clubman, 97, won his All-Ireland SHC medal in 1950 as part of the Tipperary panel that vanquished Kilkenny in the final. The dual player also won a Munster junior football medal in 1952.
“It was with great sadness that Tipperary GAA county board learned of the passing yesterday evening, May 25th, of former inter-county player Johnny Everard,” a Tipperary statement began.
“At the time of his death Johnny, who celebrated his 97thbirthday in April, was vice-president of his club and the oldest Tipperary man to have won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal.”
This was described as “the highlight and most cherished” success in his playing career; he also won Munster and league titles 1950.
Everard first broke through as a Tipp minor in 1941; some 30 years later he was a selector as Moyne-Templetuohy won the Tipperary SHC title.
The county board extended sincere sympathies to his wife Josephine and children Brendan, Pierce, Mary, Sean, Conor, Diarmuid, Enda and the wider Everard family.