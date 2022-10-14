Tipperary GAA appoint Murtagh Brennan as new CEO

Murtagh Brennan in his role as Loughmore-Castleiney selector is to become the new CEO of Tipperary GAA

Tipperary GAA has appointed Murtagh Brennan as its new chief executive officer, a role he will take up on January 1 after long-time secretary Tim Floyd steps down after 14 years.

The Castleiney native has spent over 20 years serving his country, both at home and overseas, as an officer in the Defence Forces.

But sport has been a central theme of his life, with Murtagh filling myriad GAA roles as a player and in various backroom positions.

He competed at all levels for Loughmore-Castleiney in football and hurling while also playing with the University of Limerick.

He has managed and coached teams at club level and in the Defence Forces. He was previously football coach and S&C trainer with the Westmeath minors, Rathcoffey in Kildare and Castledaly in Westmeath.

More recently, he was coach and S&C trainer as his native Loughmore-Castleiney made history by completing the Tipp senior football and hurling double last year.

In his present role as Assistant Director/Deputy Commanding Officer for the 120th Irish-Polish Battalion in Lebanon, he is responsible for the leadership and management of 564 multinational soldiers serving in the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Tipperary GAA chairman Joe Kennedy hailed the selection of Brennan to become their new Head of Operations/CEO, declaring: “This is an excellent appointment for Tipperary GAA.

Murtagh has vast experience from his previous positions with the Defence Forces and the GAA, we are delighted to have someone of Murtagh’s calibre on board with Tipperary GAA.

"The county committee look forward to working with Murtagh in continuing to develop Gaelic Games in our county and wish him the best of luck as CEO.”