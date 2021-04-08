| -1.3°C Dublin

Timing is the key to latest alleged training breach by an inter-county team

Colm Keys

Another episode would be embarrassing but should not impact on new season

Monaghan manager Seamus &lsquo;Banty&rsquo; McEnaney during a league match against Tyrone in February last year. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Monaghan manager Seamus &lsquo;Banty&rsquo; McEnaney during a league match against Tyrone in February last year. Photo: Sportsfile

Last weekend the GAA president, Larry McCarthy, took to the local Cork radio station ‘Red FM’ for an interview and in the course of it, he expressed confidence that the collective training breach by Dublin last week would not put the inter-county GAA season in jeopardy. It was a fair and accurate assumption, already articulated by Minister for Sport Jack Chambers the previous Thursday.

I don’t think that honestly, this particular incident is going to impact it,” McCarthy told the station. “But if there was another one? Oh Lord, that would make it very difficult for us.”

