Times, venues, TV details and odds – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

Here's your guide to an action-packed weekend of Gaelic games.

SATURDAY

Allianz FL Division 1 North

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 7.30, eir Sport

Talking point: All four teams in this group could end up in either a semi-final or a relegation play-off. The simple equation for Armagh is, they need to win.

Odds: Armagh 5/2, Draw 8/1, Donegal 2/5

Verdict: Donegal

Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, 7.30, GAAGO

Talking point: Tyrone’s (+4) scoring difference makes them the likeliest to make the last four but a win would make certain.

Odds: Tyrone 1/2, Draw 15/2, Monaghan 2/1

Verdict: Tyrone





FL Division 3 North

Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 3.0, TG4

Talking point: Derry need to only avoid a heavy defeat to give themselves a shot at promotion.

Odds: Cavan 5/6, Draw 15/2, Derry 6/5

Verdict: Cavan

Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, 3.0, GAAGO

Talking point: Longford’s chances of avoiding the early-summer angst of a relegation play-off would require a big win here and another for Derry in Breffni Park.

Odds: Fermanagh 1/2, Draw 15/2, Longford 2/1

Verdict: Fermanagh





FL Division 3 South

Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim 3.0, GAAGO

Talking point: A win guarantees Limerick’s passage, where Wicklow need a first victory of 2021 and for Offaly to beat Tipperary.

Odds: Wicklow 2/1, Draw 15/2, Limerick 1/2

Verdict: Limerick

Offaly v Tipperary, O’Connor Park, 3.0, GAAGO

Talking point: Offaly need only a draw here after two encouraging wins in their opening games.

Odds: Offaly 11/8, Draw 15/2, Tipperary 8/11

Verdict: Tipperary





FL Division 4 South

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5.0, GAAGO

Talking point: A Wexford win would leave all three teams in this group on two points and bring scoring difference into play.

Odds: Carlow 3/10, Draw 9/1, Wexford 3/1

Verdict: Carlow

HL Division 3A

Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 3.0

Verdict: Sligo





Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1A

Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey 6.0

Verdict: Mayo

Ladies NFL Division 1B

Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35, TG4

Verdict: Dublin

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Group 1: Limerick v Galway, TBC, KilmallockVerdict: Galway

Group 2: Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park 2.0Verdict: Cork

Group 3: Offaly v Kilkenny, Birr, 2.30Verdict: Kilkenny

Division 2: Derry v Antrim, Celtic Park, 2.0; Galway v Cork, Gort, 1.30; Tipperary v Kerry, Drom GAA, 2.0; Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 2.0; Dublin v Meath, O’Toole Park, 2.0

Division 3: Armagh v Wexford, Pearse Óg Park, 2.0; Carlow v Clare, Fenagh, 2.0; Limerick v Waterford, Kilmallock, 1.0

Division 4: Wicklow v Antrim, Arklow, 2.0; Tyrone v Cavan, Carrickmore, 2.0; Mayo v Louth, Toreen 2.0; Kildare v Roscommon, Hawkfield, 4.0



SUNDAY

Allianz FL Division 1 South

Galway v Dublin, St Jarlath’s Park, 3.45, TG4

Talking point: A Galway win would go some distance to atone for their disaster against Kerry two weeks ago and put them into a semi-final.

Odds: Galway 4/1, Draw 11/1, Dublin 1/5

Verdict: Dublin

Roscommon v Kerry,

Dr Hyde Park, 3.45, TG4 Player

Talking point: Roscommon have already been consigned to a relegation play-off, regardless of tomorrow’s result.

Odds: Roscommon 6/1, Draw 14/1, Kerry 1/8

Verdict: Kerry





FL Division 2 North

Westmeath v Down, TEG Cusack Park, 1.45, GAAGO

Talking point: Westmeath are unfortunate to be in a relegation battle, given how competitive they were against Meath and Mayo.

Odds: Westmeath 4/6, Draw 15/2, Down 6/4

Verdict: Westmeath



Mayo v Meath, Elverys MacHale Park, 1.45, GAAGO

Talking point: James Horan (below) and Andy McEntee can rotate their selections after securing the top two spots in this group.

Odds: Mayo 2/7, Draw 9/1, Meath 10/3

Verdict: Mayo





FL Division 2 South

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 1.45, TG4

Talking point: Despite their 100pc record, Clare still need something here to be certain.

Odds: Clare 11/4, Draw 8/1, Cork 4/11

Verdict: Cork



Laois v Kildare, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 1,45, GAAGO

Talking point: The likeliest scenario here is a Kildare win against their neighbours, sealing a spot in top two.

Odds: Laois 5/1, Draw 12/1, Kildare 1/7

Verdict: Kildare



FL Division 4 North

Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, 3.0, GAAGO

Talking point: Antrim are home and hosed while Leitrim have no chance of further progress.

Odds: Antrim 1/2, Draw 15/2, Leitrim 2/1

Verdict: Antrim

Louth v Sligo, Haggardstown, 3.0, GAAGO

Talking point: Effectively, this a play-off to see who joins Antrim in the top two.

Odds: Louth 8/15, Draw 15/2, Sligo 15/8

Verdict: Louth

Allianz HL Division 1A

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 3.0

Talking point: Kilkenny have had their own Covid issues this week, but not on the scale of Wexford. The majority of Davy Fitzgerald’s squad have been in self-isolation for much of the past 10 days.

Odds: Kilkenny 2/5, Draw 10/1, Wexford 9/4

Verdict: Kilkenny



HL Division 3A

Monaghan v Armagh, Inniskeen, 2.0

Verdict: Monaghan



Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1A

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 2.0

Verdict: Galway



Division 1B

Tipperary v Waterford, Clonmel, 2.0

Verdict: Tipperary

Division 2A

Wexford v Meath, Wexford Park, 2.0; Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, 2.0

Division 2B

Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park, 2.0; Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 2.0

Division 3A

Roscommon v Down, Kiltoom, 3.0; Fermanagh v Sligo, Kinawley, 2.0

Division 3B

Longford v Laois, Pearse Park, 2.0

Wicklow v Kildare, Aughrim, 2.0

Division 4A

Leitrim v Derry, Ballinamore, 2.0; Louth v Antrim, Dundalk, 2.0

Division 4B

Offaly v Limerick, O’Connor Park, 2.0

TV TIMES

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League Div 1 North: Armagh v Donegal, eir Sport, 7.30

Football League Div 3 North: Cavan v Derry, TG4, 3.0

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League Div 1 South: Galway v Dublin, TG4, 3.45

Football League Div 2 South: Clare v Cork, TG4, 1.45