Time for GAA to get more radical and turn fixtures crisis into an opportunity

A general view of the action in an empty stadium during last December's All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA has never been more radical. Seismic change has become a default setting of the pandemic era.

Just think of what has transpired already. Split-seasons. Penalties and not just cards as a cynicism deterrent. Emergency powers that allow competition structures to be adjusted or even completely overhauled.

Even in this state of flux, however, it’s hard to escape the suspicion that the GAA hierarchy won’t be remotely radical enough when outlining – imminently, we all hope – its revised fixtures master plan for 2021.

Reading between the lines, it almost seems a fait accompli that our senior inter-county football season will comprise a regionalised national league (comprising three round-robin fixtures for everyone, promotion and relegation play-offs and a Division 1 final) and then a traditional straight knockout championship, replicating last year’s

born-again model.

Meanwhile, the hurling season will entail a truncated league followed by a reprise of last year’s championship formats, incorporating a ‘back door’ re-entry to the Liam MacCarthy race.

Read More

To this you may say: “Well, didn’t it all work out fine and dandy last year? Wasn’t the diversion of games a blessing? Wasn’t it a tonic to see Cavan and Tipperary restore some romance to a stagnant football championship?”

All very true. But does that mean 2021 has to be a carbon-copy?

Time is tight; we get that. And Covid is a nightmare opponent liable to capitalise the second you relax.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity for the Croke Park fixture-makers, who effectively have carte blanche to devise the best championship in an admittedly constrained time period, to think outside the box. Or even to revisit a box that worked a treat in 2018 and ’19.

There is a general acceptance that the national hurling league, in recent seasons, has not remotely lived up to its potential, especially when measured against the competitive zeal and last-day drama of its big ball cousin. Blame that on all the structural tinkering, on those ridiculous quarter-finals – whatever.

The flip side is that the round-robin format introduced to the Leinster and Munster SHC three years ago was a roaring success. A game-changer.

Which brings us to a point raised earlier this week by Clare hurler John Conlon, who believes the NHL should be jettisoned in favour of restoring the round-robin championship. This would guarantee each tier-one Munster county a minimum of four high-octane games; their counterparts in Leinster would get five.

“All the players love the structure to that and the competitiveness,” Conlon expanded. “It’s different for the football. I hate sometimes that we paint it in the same bracket … they’re fairly different structures.”

This may well make for a better hurling season – and it might even please the provincial councils – but I cannot see it coming to pass.

I would be even more amazed if the provincial councils are blindsided by any drastic 11th hour changes to our football championship. Whatever might happen at Special Congress when debating the various proposals for SFC reform in 2022, there will be no change to the sacred cow of our provincial structure in 2021.

But does it have to be that way? Provincial draws have yet to be made, so there is no obvious impediment to starting with a blank sheet of paper.

If every crisis really is an opportunity, why not use this one to experiment? You could conduct an abbreviated trial run of the ‘summer league’ proposal, with results in your three round-robin NFL ties dictating if you qualify for quarter-finals or (for lower tier counties) a Tailteann Cup.

If that is too radical, then surely a proposal floated by columnist Kieran Shannon is worthy of consideration?

In the ‘Irish Examiner’ this week, Shannon advocated the truncated north-south leagues as proposed – followed by, from June 19-20, a 32-county open draw All-Ireland that would incorporate a second chance for any county that fell at the first or second fence.

There would be a home venue incentive for teams who took the direct route to the round of 16, from where it would be straight knockout. And the race for Sam could all be wrapped up by August 16. Would the provincial councils buy it? Not a chance.

But think of the players, guaranteed at least two bites at summer glory. And think of the fans, stuck at home with their remotes for a second season running. The prospect of some fascinating SFC collisions that you’d never otherwise see (those Tipp trailblazers hosting Donegal, the Dubs dispatched to Dungarvan, or Kerry facing a fraught first day in Salthill) would surely whet the appetite in a shortened year that otherwise promises, well, not a lot.

Read More

Online Editors