Tim Rabbitt insists ‘lessons haven’t been learned’ after being accused of attempting ‘to destroy the integrity’ of LGFA

A fresh war of words has erupted over last December’s controversial venue switch for the All-Ireland ladies senior football semi-final between Cork and Galway.

LGFA chief executive Helen O’Rourke has accused Tim Rabbitt, the then Galway manager, of attempting “to destroy the integrity of the Association and the people involved.”

But O’Rourke’s comments, contained in her annual report ahead of this weekend’s Congress, have prompted a trenchant response from Rabbitt, who claimed the reported comments made it clear that lessons still “haven’t been learned” by the LGFA.

And he insisted that a similar scenario – where an All-Ireland semi-final was moved at short notice to another venue with the throw-in time brought forward – “would not happen in the men’s game.”

O’Rourke’s report has yet to be officially released to the media, but it’s understood that it may have been forwarded to counties today (Monday) and sections have now been reported in the media.

The CEO delved into the events surrounding the senior semi-final between Cork and Galway on December 6, which was moved to Croke Park on the morning of the game after Parnell Park was deemed unplayable due to a frozen pitch. Crucially, throw-in time was brought forward from 1.30pm to 1pm – although it was approximately 1.10 by the time the game actually started.

“The Galway manager was particularly aggrieved in his post-match comments and his dealings with the media over the coming days, by not having enough time available to them to warm up,” she wrote.

Without mentioning Rabbitt by name, O'Rourke later added: “It is regrettable that a manager who was so gracious earlier in the day for the efforts that were made to have the game played and who had his requests for additional time met would then turn and try to destroy the integrity of the Association and the people involved after the game.”

When contacted on Monday night for a response, Rabbitt said he was “disappointed to be dragged back into this controversy.”

“No person from the LGFA has ever contacted me about the events of that day – not the LGFA president nor any other official in the organisation. And it’s clear from the comments today that lessons haven’t been learned from the situation,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s a day full of regrets and I’ve lots of them myself, but the way we were treated that day was not good enough. It wasn’t worthy of an All-Ireland semi-final, and it wasn’t fair on the players. It would not happen in the men’s game … an All-Ireland semi-final would be moved in time.”

Asked specifically about the reference to “destroy the integrity of the Association”, Rabbitt agreed that it was a “very strong line” and then added: “I don’t know what that refers to, being gracious. We were trying to accommodate the LGFA; we had our plan, we were on the way to Dublin, we could have turned around when they asked us to change times. We could have turned the bus around and headed back to Galway. Obviously, if we knew that we were going to be given insufficient time to warm up, that’s what we would have done.

“We presumed, once we were accommodating the LGFA, that we would be accommodated and that we’d be given sufficient time on the pitch to warm up.”

Meanwhile, in her report, O’Rourke alluded to the interview given by LGFA president Marie Hickey on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the day after the semi-final, in which she indicated that Galway could have enjoyed a longer warm-up than seven minutes “had they not spent so much time in the dressing room” after arriving at Croke Park.

O’Rourke offered the following take: “It will have saddened Marie that people would have taken offence to her interview, where a couple of comments in a lengthy piece were isolated and used to portray an inaccurate picture. Let me make it quite clear that there is nobody who cares more about or is more invested in the health and wellbeing of our players than Marie.”

However, the LGFA chief concluded that lessons will be learned from the entire saga.

“We accept, as we did at the time, that moving a fixture of that magnitude at such short notice was not an ideal situation for the teams involved,” O’Rourke wrote.

“We have since thoroughly reviewed events on the day in question and, of course, we will learn lessons. I would hope that a similar situation does not arise again. When you consider how well our championships were run in an overall context, with no games postponed due to Covid-19 or weather conditions, it’s regrettable that many people will remember Championship 2020 for the events of 6th December.

“I would like to state categorically that, at all times, we endeavour to act in the best interests of players and mentors. Moving the game from Parnell Park was a health and safety decision, while we and the teams involved felt it was the better option to proceed with the game on the day at Croke Park, a wonderful venue, rather than postpone and have Cork or Galway facing a scenario where they would have to play a refixed All-Ireland semi-final a week before lining out in the TG4 All-Ireland final.”

Online Editors