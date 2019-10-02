Tier Two to be hot topic at Special Congress as GAA release details of motions to be voted on

The possible introduction of a Tier Two football championship will be the main talking point when delegates gather in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on Saturday October 19.



As it stands, Division Three and Four teams who do not reach their provincial finals will enter the new competition.



However, delegates will also be asked to decider whether 'Division 3 and 4 teams' will be determined by where they start their NFL campaign next year or whether it should take into account promotion and relegation to and from the divisions in April 2020.



The GAA also confirmed that from 2021, the Tier 2 winners would also be guaranteed a spot in the following year’s qualifiers, regardless of League placings.

There has been considerable opposition to the introduction of another tier, with the GPA and CPA insisting more time is needed.



Other motions down for consideration include the introduction of some of the playing rules that wee trialled earlier this year including the introduction of the attacking mark, a 10-minute sin-bin rather than permanent substitution for a black card offence and kick outs now be taken from the 20m rather than the 13m line and must travel forward.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors