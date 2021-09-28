| 9.1°C Dublin

Three points is no longer just reward for a goal in hurling and football

Martin Breheny

Comments by Anthony Daly and Barry Kelly should spark debate on the true worth of a goal

An umpire reaches for a green flag as Séamus Flanagan of Limerick celebrates scoring a goal in the Munster hurling final against Tipperary last July. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

An umpire reaches for a green flag as Séamus Flanagan of Limerick celebrates scoring a goal in the Munster hurling final against Tipperary last July. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Anthony Daly wants hurling to trial one of the most radical experiments in its history and Barry Kelly agrees.

They would like the value of a goal increased to four points to gauge what the impact would be in an era when point totals (excluding goals) are often over 30 per game. They believe it would drive up entertainment levels.

“The goal is a hugely exciting part of our games, the thing that gets the stadium rocking. I’d trial it (increased value) in next year’s National League,” said Daly.

