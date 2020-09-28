Thomas' close in on three-in-a-row dream

Two points from Conor Cooney gave St Thomas’ a cushion which was extended when James Skehill blasted a 20-metre free over the bar and sub Steven Creaven landed another, setting up a frantic finish that ended in yet more heartbreak for Cappataggle. (stock photo)

St Thomas' remain on course for a third Galway SHC title in-a-row after holding off a brave Cappataggle side by 1-15 to 0-17 in a thrilling semi-final at Kenny Park in Athenry.

Cappataggle almost forced extra-time but Dan Nevin, who had earlier landed a superb sideline from the right, saw his cut from 25 metres on the left touchline in the sixth minute of injury-time fly narrowly the wrong side of the post.

The sides exchanged points three times in the opening 15 minutes before the decisive score of the game came when impressive full-back Fintan Burke delivered a superb ball to his cousin Eanna Burke who soloed in from the wing, drilling low to the bottom right corner.

The second half developed into a thriller with Cappataggle refusing to relent after the champions got on top and Jarlath Mannion's fourth point from play cut the gap to one with seven minutes left.

Two points from Conor Cooney gave St Thomas' a cushion which was extended when James Skehill blasted a 20-metre free over the bar and sub Steven Creaven landed another, setting up a frantic finish that ended in yet more heartbreak for Cappataggle.

Indo Sport