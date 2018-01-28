This will be Michael Lyster's last year presenting The Sunday Game - report

Michael Lyster's time as The Sunday Game anchor will come to an end this year, according to a report today.

Michael Lyster's time as The Sunday Game anchor will come to an end this year, according to a report today.

The 64-year-old has been the face of the GAA's flagship programme for 34 years, and the Sunday Times today reports he will leave RTE when he is 65 as he is an employee rather than a contractor.

Lyster has suffered from health issues in the last few years and by his own admission "was lucky to be alive" following a heart attack in 2015. The Sunday Game anchor had spent that day playing golf with friend, and Irish Independent writer, Vincent Hogan, who dropped him home.

He'd left his phone in the car and called Vincent, who arrived back at the house just a few minutes later to find Michael lying unconscious in the hallway. "Everyone was in bed, so Vincent called up the stairs to my wife Anne, and she came down and started CPR, while he phoned for an ambulance," Michael said at the time.

"I don't know if I would have stayed as calm as Anne did, she's very good under pressure. The clock was ticking, I suppose, so she was told to keep the CPR going until the ambulance got there. It was a very bad situation and I was actually gone, so when the paramedics arrived, they had to keep me going until I got to the hospital." The affable Lyster bounced back from that scare to consistently deliver epic commentary on all the big games ever since.

Should Lyster bow out, Des Cahill, Darragh Moloney and Joanne Cantwell would be the front runners for the role.

Online Editors