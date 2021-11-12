This weekend’s GAA fixtures

TODAY
Dublin SHC final
Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 6.0, C Mooney (St Pat’s Palmerstown), RTÉ2
The addition of Liam Rushe to Na Fianna has been significant but its under-age system has been working well and they won four minor titles on the bounce from 2014-17. Crokes are favourites after seeing off former All-Ireland club champions Cuala in the semi-final.
Verdict: Cuala
Mayo SHC final
Ballyhaunis v Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, 2.0
Ballyhaunis caused something of an upset last year when the sides met at the same stage with Keith Higgins hitting 0-9 but Tooreen can bounce back.
Verdict: Tooreen
London SHC final replay
Robert Emmets v St Gabriels, McGovern Park, 1.30
Carlow Ladies SFC final
Old Leighlin v Bennekerry-Tinryland, IT Carlow, 1.30*
Waterford Camogie final
Gailltír v De La Salle, Walsh Park, 2.0*
Westmeath Camogie final
Raharney v Clonkill, Kinnegad GAA, 2.0, J Dermody (Lough Lene)
Wexford Ladies SFC final
Shelmaliers v Clonee, Bellefield, 2.15*
TOMORROW
Antrim SFC final
Kickhams GAC Creggan v St Mary’s Aghagallon, Corrigan Park, 2.30, C McDonald (St Gall’s)
Creggan stopped the march of four in-a-row chasing Cargin in the semi-final so their form is strong.
Verdict: Creggan
Armagh SFC final
Clann Éireann v Crossmaglen Rangers, Athletic Grounds, 3.0, O Hearty (Belleek)
Clann Eireann have a huge task to upset a Cross’ side who boast the All-Star nominated O’Neill brothers, Oisín and Rian.
Verdict: Crossmaglen
Carlow SFC final
Eire Óg v Rathvilly, Dr Cullen Park, 3.0, P O’Dwyer (Palatine)
Rathvilly will be keen to stop Eire Og making it five in a row.
Verdict: Eire Og
Cavan SFC final replay
Gowna v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni, 2.30, M Farrelly (Laragh)
Gowna will be looking to join the other half of their parish as senior champions after Mullinalaghta won the Longford title.
Verdict: Ramor
Clare SHC final
Inagh Kilnamona v Ballyea, Cusack Park, 2.30, J Healy (Smith O’Briens)
Inagh Kilnamona are out to make history in their first final. Ballyea go to war without the brilliant Tony Kelly due to an ankle problem.
Verdict: Inagh Kilnamona
Galway SFC final
Corofin v Mountbellew/Moylough, Pearse Stadium, 1.30, T Murphy (Annaghdown), TG4
Mountbellew-Moylough ended Corofin’s 49 game unbeaten streak at the semi-final stage last year, only to lose the decider. They’ll need to repeat that form to win.
Verdict: Corofin
Kildare SHC final
Celbridge v Naas, Newbridge, 2.0, K Jones
Only a week after winning their first Kildare SFC in 31 years, Naas are looking for more senior glory.
Verdict: Naas
Laois SFC final
Portarlington v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park, 3.30, B Hickey (Graiguecullen)
Portarlington added a league title to last year’s senior crown. Portlaoise will bring this to the wire.
Verdict: Portlaoise
Offaly SFC final replay
Rhode v Tullamore, O’Connor Park, 2.0, F Pierce (Raheen)
Niall NcNamee’s magic saved the day for Rhode last time out and Alan McNamee has been cleared to play which is a huge boost.
Verdict: Rhode
Tipperary SHC final
Loughmore Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields, Semple Stadium, 3.15, C Doyle (Silvermines), TG4
Loughmore’s ten point turnaround in their hurling semi-final combined kept their double dreams alive, a year after they were beaten in both deciders. Thurles are clear favourites.
Verdict: Thurles Sarsfields
Tyrone SFC final
Dromore v Coalisland Fianna, Healy Park, 5.30, K Eanetta (Omagh St Enda’s)
Dromore saw off title favourites Trillick in the semi-final while Dromore scored three goals down the home stretch reach the final.
Verdict: Trillick
Waterford SFC final
Rathgormack v The Nire, Fraher Field, 2.0, P Smith (Shamrocks)
This is the first time these two sides have met in the final. 2019 champions Rathgormack only lost their title a couple of months ago .
Verdict: The Nire
Westmeath SFC final
Garrycastle v St Loman’s, Cusack Park, 2.30, D Maher (Ballynacargy)
St Loman’s are in their seventh consecutive final and in John Heslin, they boast one of the county’s best players.
Verdict: St Loman’s
Wexford SFC final
Shelmaliers v Gusserane-O’Rahilly’s, Wexford Park, 2.15, K Carty (Sarsfields)
Shelmaliers finished strong to see off Gusserane O’Rahilly’s when the sides met in the group stage.
Verdict: Shelmaliers.
Down Camogie final
Liatroim v St Patrick’s Portaferry, Drumaness, 1.0, P Branagan (Clonduff)
Kilkenny Camogie final
Dicksboro v Piltown, John Locke Park, 2.0, O Behan (Fenians)
Limerick Ladies SFC final
Ballylanders v Monageal, Gaelic Grounds, 2.15*