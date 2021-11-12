This weekend’s GAA fixtures

TODAY

Dublin SHC final

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 6.0, C Mooney (St Pat’s Palmerstown), RTÉ2

The addition of Liam Rushe to Na Fianna has been significant but its under-age system has been working well and they won four minor titles on the bounce from 2014-17. Crokes are favourites after seeing off former All-Ireland club champions Cuala in the semi-final.

Verdict: Cuala

Mayo SHC final

Ballyhaunis v Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, 2.0

Ballyhaunis caused something of an upset last year when the sides met at the same stage with Keith Higgins hitting 0-9 but Tooreen can bounce back.

Verdict: Tooreen

London SHC final replay

Robert Emmets v St Gabriels, McGovern Park, 1.30

Carlow Ladies SFC final

Old Leighlin v Bennekerry-Tinryland, IT Carlow, 1.30*

Waterford Camogie final

Gailltír v De La Salle, Walsh Park, 2.0*

Westmeath Camogie final

Raharney v Clonkill, Kinnegad GAA, 2.0, J Dermody (Lough Lene)

Wexford Ladies SFC final

Shelmaliers v Clonee, Bellefield, 2.15*



TOMORROW

Antrim SFC final

Kickhams GAC Creggan v St Mary’s Aghagallon, Corrigan Park, 2.30, C McDonald (St Gall’s)

Creggan stopped the march of four in-a-row chasing Cargin in the semi-final so their form is strong.

Verdict: Creggan

Armagh SFC final

Clann Éireann v Crossmaglen Rangers, Athletic Grounds, 3.0, O Hearty (Belleek)

Clann Eireann have a huge task to upset a Cross’ side who boast the All-Star nominated O’Neill brothers, Oisín and Rian.

Verdict: Crossmaglen

Carlow SFC final

Eire Óg v Rathvilly, Dr Cullen Park, 3.0, P O’Dwyer (Palatine)

Rathvilly will be keen to stop Eire Og making it five in a row.

Verdict: Eire Og

Cavan SFC final replay

Gowna v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni, 2.30, M Farrelly (Laragh)

Gowna will be looking to join the other half of their parish as senior champions after Mullinalaghta won the Longford title.

Verdict: Ramor

Clare SHC final

Inagh Kilnamona v Ballyea, Cusack Park, 2.30, J Healy (Smith O’Briens)

Inagh Kilnamona are out to make history in their first final. Ballyea go to war without the brilliant Tony Kelly due to an ankle problem.

Verdict: Inagh Kilnamona

Galway SFC final

Corofin v Mountbellew/Moylough, Pearse Stadium, 1.30, T Murphy (Annaghdown), TG4

Mountbellew-Moylough ended Corofin’s 49 game unbeaten streak at the semi-final stage last year, only to lose the decider. They’ll need to repeat that form to win.

Verdict: Corofin

Kildare SHC final

Celbridge v Naas, Newbridge, 2.0, K Jones

Only a week after winning their first Kildare SFC in 31 years, Naas are looking for more senior glory.

Verdict: Naas

Laois SFC final

Portarlington v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park, 3.30, B Hickey (Graiguecullen)

Portarlington added a league title to last year’s senior crown. Portlaoise will bring this to the wire.

Verdict: Portlaoise

Offaly SFC final replay

Rhode v Tullamore, O’Connor Park, 2.0, F Pierce (Raheen)

Niall NcNamee’s magic saved the day for Rhode last time out and Alan McNamee has been cleared to play which is a huge boost.

Verdict: Rhode

Tipperary SHC final

Loughmore Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields, Semple Stadium, 3.15, C Doyle (Silvermines), TG4

Loughmore’s ten point turnaround in their hurling semi-final combined kept their double dreams alive, a year after they were beaten in both deciders. Thurles are clear favourites.

Verdict: Thurles Sarsfields

Tyrone SFC final

Dromore v Coalisland Fianna, Healy Park, 5.30, K Eanetta (Omagh St Enda’s)

Dromore saw off title favourites Trillick in the semi-final while Dromore scored three goals down the home stretch reach the final.

Verdict: Trillick

Waterford SFC final

Rathgormack v The Nire, Fraher Field, 2.0, P Smith (Shamrocks)

This is the first time these two sides have met in the final. 2019 champions Rathgormack only lost their title a couple of months ago .

Verdict: The Nire

Westmeath SFC final

Garrycastle v St Loman’s, Cusack Park, 2.30, D Maher (Ballynacargy)

St Loman’s are in their seventh consecutive final and in John Heslin, they boast one of the county’s best players.

Verdict: St Loman’s

Wexford SFC final

Shelmaliers v Gusserane-O’Rahilly’s, Wexford Park, 2.15, K Carty (Sarsfields)

Shelmaliers finished strong to see off Gusserane O’Rahilly’s when the sides met in the group stage.

Verdict: Shelmaliers.

Down Camogie final

Liatroim v St Patrick’s Portaferry, Drumaness, 1.0, P Branagan (Clonduff)

Kilkenny Camogie final

Dicksboro v Piltown, John Locke Park, 2.0, O Behan (Fenians)

Limerick Ladies SFC final

Ballylanders v Monageal, Gaelic Grounds, 2.15*