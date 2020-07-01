| 13.6°C Dublin

'This was the perfect chance for the GPA to stand up to inter-county managers - instead, they caved'

'One team are camped up in a secluded corner of their county training on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Clubs have been told not to arrange challenge matches on Saturdays and if they have them on a Sunday, then county players are only allowed 20 minutes on the pitch.' Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

Declan Bogue

In the summer of 2004, I had the height of craic working on the construction of the Cross City tunnel in Sydney with a gang of utter misfits from across Ireland.

Our workshy attitudes jarred with the macho Aussies who prided themselves on achieving more work than the crew that had just come off nightshift. Our main concern was knocking fun out of the day and getting to 5pm when we could sign our sheets and get home.

For example, the portaloo doors opened outwards. It was the habit of some of us to sneak into these loos for a sneaky smoke. If this was spotted however, a digger could roll over and the bucket placed half an inch from the toilet door. You could find yourself locked in there for an hour with the Australian sun baking your plastic prison. None of us needed Weight Watchers.