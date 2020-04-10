'This is the most difficult opposition we will ever face' - Irish sporting bodies call on clubs to respect lockdown

Ulster GAA, Ulster Rugby and the Irish FA issued a combined plea to the public, including all local clubs to abide by the restrictions issued to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The three main governing bodies for sport in Northern Ireland have issued a joint statement calling on all their members and supporters to stick to the 'game plan' and enjoy Easter at home this year.

Ulster GAA, Ulster Rugby and the Irish FA issued a combined plea to the public, including all local clubs to abide by the restrictions issued to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"This match - the people versus coronavirus - is the most difficult opposition we will ever face, and we have to win," says the statement which is signed by Brian McAvoy, provincial secretary and CEO of Ulster GAA, Jonny Petrie CEO of Ulster Rugby and IFA CEO Patrick Nelson.

"It is now apparent the social distancing measures which have been put in place may be helping to slow the spread of coronavirus, which in turn is helping our health service to battle the virus and look after our neighbours, friends and members.

"However, it remains absolutely essential that each one of us continues to play our part and that means staying at home, staying indoors as much as possible and, if you have to leave the house for essential items, observing the strict social distancing measures.

"As sporting bodies, we are acutely aware that our members feel the impact of the restrictions which are in place. We know the weekend is usually packed with sport, be that playing, coaching, spectating or ferrying young children to and from matches and training. We know our members are missing their games, but the more we hold the line now, the sooner we will be back out there playing our beloved sports.

"So please continue to play your part. Enjoy Easter at home, stay indoors and look out for each other," concludes the statement.

Online Editors