Things can go one of two ways when you enter the last-chance saloon and Galway have serious questions to answer against Waterford on Saturday, having been tipped as the next best to Limerick before a ball was pucked this summer.

Their reaction to the Dublin defeat is one of the most intriguing aspects of another fascinating hurling weekend as it’s all on the line for them, with the inter-county careers of Galway greats like Joe Canning and David Burke potentially hanging in the balance at Semple Stadium.

Will we see a backlash or will they limp out like they did against the Dubs? Some Covid chaos hardly helps their cause either and this could be their last hurrah, but a thunderous performance is expected, given the class at their disposal.

If the Croke Park hangover is out of the system and they click once again, then there’s no reason why they can’t go all the way and get their hands on a second Celtic Cross, but this will be a big hurdle to jump after three weeks in the wilderness.

Shane O’Neill’s team selection will be interesting, particularly where Canning plays. I’d have him at full-forward every day of the week, especially looking back at how he destroyed Waterford when repositioned there in their league meeting.

Will Joe be on the frees or will that responsibility be shifted to Evan Niland? I wonder as well if Joe could potentially become an impact player with 20 or 25 minutes to go, like we’re seeing with how Brian Cody is using many of Kilkenny’s elder statesmen.

Liam Sheedy might ponder doing likewise with some of Tipp’s veterans after last weekend and O’Neill may get more out of Joe by having him finishing games strong rather than being in from the start. Having him out around midfield upsets the whole balance of the side as so much energy goes in around that war zone and he could be best utilised elsewhere.

O’Neill also needs to decide on his full-back line, as it was the one area where Waterford went to town in the league, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Dáithí Burke back at No 3 if they decide that Gearóid McInerney is not the one to track the red-hot Austin Gleeson in his free role.

I felt at stages of the Dublin game that there was too much movement in the Galway forward line and I wonder whether it came from the players or management. Now is the time for O’Neill to lay down a marker that he’s the boss and put his stamp on it.

Galway are after winning four minor All-Ireland titles in a row so calls will come for more and more of those players to be blooded and for things to go in a different direction should they bow out at this early stage and that heightens the massive expectations around this game.

Waterford weren’t themselves last weekend but they were on a hiding to nothing, whether they beat Laois by five or 15 points in a qualifier which they were expected to win with plenty to spare, so all that matters is that they got the job done and moved on.

Big questions were asked by Laois in the closing minutes but they came up with the answers in decent fashion and we saw what happened last year when Clare only scraped over the same opposition before thumping Wexford a week later. They’re back on the horse – as well as having Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron back – whereas memories of that abject performance against Dublin are still fresh in Galway’s memory.

If Waterford are to win, curtailing the influence of Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon is key, as they ran amuck in that league tie and could do so once again, while it’ll be interesting to see what O’Neill’s plans are for Calum Lyons after he scorched them for five points from wing-back that day.

Tadhg de Búrca is sorely missed with his towering presence around the Waterford ‘D’ while doubts over Iarlaith Daly’s fitness mean that there could be a gaping hole at the heart of the Waterford defence, which Galway will exploit if they get the chance.

Our record is very good against Galway and while it might sound clichéd, we never feared them, with big backdoor wins in 2009 and 2011 both coming against the odds, so this is far from an impossible task if Liam Cahill has them back at their best.

However, if Galway bring their frightening ‘A’ game, then I find it hard to see them beaten. I fear the backlash is coming and that they could make a serious statement but if they’re any way off, Waterford can kick on through the backdoor.

If we thought the 2017 All-Ireland final rematch was a mouth-watering tie, then the clash of the 2013 All-Ireland finalists is equally as intriguing and it’s difficult to call a winner between Cork and Clare.

Clare are in a really good place, with commanding wins against Waterford and Wexford under their belt, and they are the one team this weekend that have proven championship form in 2021 with more momentum built up from last weekend.

This will be Clare’s fourth game in five weeks and you wonder whether that will be a factor. Could they feel the physical drain of those efforts or could the match fitness get them over the line against a Cork side who watched on for the past three weeks?

I really liked the look of the Rebels at different stages during their defeat to Limerick and if they can overcome this Banner challenge, I firmly believe that they could take off and be massive All-Ireland challengers.

Brian Lohan won’t roll out the red carpet for them, though, and they’ll have to be at their best if they are to march on. Lohan has done a masterful job with Clare and has brilliantly mixed experience with the enthusiasm of youth, while making them rock solid at the back.

In Rory Hayes, Clare have a gem of a corner-back and they’re a well balanced, hard-working team who reflect everything which was exceptional about Lohan during his phenomenal playing career.

What has really stood out over the last two games is that other players are stepping up to the mark and assisting Tony Kelly and whoever picks up the Ballyea wizard and Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and how they fare could decide the game.

I’m not sure Clare will deal with the pace of the Cork forwards, while I can’t envisage Patrick Horgan being as subdued again. Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett could be match-winners for Cork and they’re cock-a-hoop after that famine-ending U-20 All-Ireland success.

With Pat Ryan and such a hot U-20 management team waiting in the wings, it would be a disaster for Kieran Kingston to bow out at this stage but I reckon he’ll be given the third year regardless, as there’s something special brewing on Leeside.

Cork hurling is on the rise and they can continue that trajectory by getting over the line. There’s more pressure on Kingston as Lohan already has serious credit in the bank but I fancy Cork to deliver the goods.

If they don’t allow Clare to tear off with their usual rapid-fire start, the Rebels can forge ahead. They are one of two or three teams that can trouble Limerick later this summer but much like Galway, if they’re any bit off then they won’t get that opportunity to show what they can do on their day.