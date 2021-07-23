| 20.4°C Dublin

This is the last chance saloon for Galway but I’m expecting a big backlash

John Mullane

Time running out for Canning and Co but they have the class to bounce back

Joe Canning of Galway in action against Liam Rushe of Dublin during the Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Joe Canning of Galway in action against Liam Rushe of Dublin during the Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Things can go one of two ways when you enter the last-chance saloon and Galway have serious questions to answer against Waterford on Saturday, having been tipped as the next best to Limerick before a ball was pucked this summer.

Their reaction to the Dublin defeat is one of the most intriguing aspects of another fascinating hurling weekend as it’s all on the line for them, with the inter-county careers of Galway greats like Joe Canning and David Burke potentially hanging in the balance at Semple Stadium.

Will we see a backlash or will they limp out like they did against the Dubs? Some Covid chaos hardly helps their cause either and this could be their last hurrah, but a thunderous performance is expected, given the class at their disposal.

