The GAA has warned against a scam involving the All-Ireland hurling and football finals.

'This is a new one on us... hopefully nobody has been sucked in' - GAA warns against email scam for All-Ireland final tickets

Emails are being circulated, purporting to offer corporate facilities for next Sunday's Kilkenny v Tipperary hurling final and the Dublin-Kerry football clash on September 1.

Using a company address in London the well-designed order form invites interested parties to purchase 18 tickets at a cost of €2,500.

It claims that first-class facilities will be enjoyed in a corporate box.

The email has been sent to various GAA clubs and other units, while it's also understood that some companies in the competing counties have been contacted.

"It's a scam from start to finish. We've been made aware of the fake emails claiming to have All-Ireland hospitality at suite level. Croke Park does not use any third-party providers for hospitality offerings and, anyway, all the suites are in long-term contracts," said Alan Milton, the GAA's director of communications.

"So anyone who gets this email should delete it. You get all sorts of scams going on around All-Ireland final time, but this is a new one on us. Hopefully, no one has got sucked in by it.

"We'd also urge our members and supporters to purchase match tickets for the final from official sources only," he said.

Meanwhile, the limited number of hurling final terrace tickets which went on general sale on Tuesday were snapped up, guaranteeing a full house for Sunday's game.

While Kilkenny and Tipperary wind down their preparations, it's an important weekend for Dublin and Kerry footballers, who will be fine-tuning preparations ahead of their showdown on Sunday fortnight.

Dublin will spend a few days at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg as they make the final push towards the five-in-a-row.

It's the same routine as last year when they also visited Co Clare and trained at the Kilmihil club grounds.

Irish Independent