The Gaelic Players’ Association last night heaped further pressure on the GAA to allow a charity match in aid of the family of the late Liam Miller to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. In a statement, the GPA said the decision not to allow the game to go ahead in the stadium should be “revisited”.

'This decision is not in line with our values' - GPA increase pressure on GAA over Liam Miller testimonial

Controversy has raged since it became known last Wednesday that efforts to stage the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh had fallen foul of a GAA rule which prohibits it from hosting games other than those under the control of the Association in its stadia and grounds. The GAA said it had no discretion to circumvent this rule.

There has been mounting pressure on the Association to allow the game to go ahead. Barrister and Sunday Independent columnist Joe Brolly said on Friday night that the GAA did in fact have discretion and could grant permission.

“The contribution by the GAA and its members to the social fabric of this nation is second to none,” said a GPA spokesperson. “We are proud of the part our players past, present and future have played and will play in this. We feel that the decision being taken on this issue is not in line with our values as sportspeople and it should be revisited.”

Former Ireland, Manchester United, Celtic and Cork City player Miller died in February aged just 36 following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Clare and three children.

Proceeds from the match between a Celtic and Ireland XI, and a Manchester United XI on September 25 will go to Miller’s family. Some of the proceeds will also go to Marymount Hospice, where Miller passed away.

The match was earmarked for Cork City’s ground, Turner’s Cross, which only has a capacity of around 7,500. Tickets for the match sold out in less than two minutes last week.

Organisers — who include Roy Keane, the city’s mayor Mick Finn and developer Michael O’Flynn — had hoped a move to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which has a 45,000 capacity, would allow for greater ticket sales, enhanced fundraising for the family, and also allow for a greater numbers of fans to see some football legends.

Among the friends and former team-mates of Miller who have confirmed their attendance are Keane, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Robbie Keane, Nicky Butt, Kevin Kilbane and Damien Duff, while Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is also involved.

On Friday evening the GAA issued a terse statement, re-affirming its position, and stating that only a change of rule at Congress could untie its hands.

But yesterday, the Association appeared to soften its position somewhat, and confirmed that director-general Tom Ryan, president John Horan, and representatives of the Cork County Board, would meet with the game’s organising committee to discuss the controversy.

It’s thought that meeting will take place in the coming days amid growing speculation last night that the GAA is considering its position.

Online Editors