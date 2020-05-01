'There's a possibility of an All-Ireland this year' - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

| 6.3°C Dublin
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed on RTE's Late Late Show on friday that this year's All-Ireland finals could go ahead without any fans present.
Following the announcement of the Government's five-phase plan to reduce Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Varadkar spoke to Ryan Tubridy tonight on the way forward for the country amid the coronavirus crisis.
The GAA received a huge boost late on Friday night when Mr Varadkar said that “"here’s a possibility of an All-Ireland (happening) this year", albeit with heavily- limited crowd capacity.
The news will no doubt be welcomed in GAA circles with many countenancing the possibility that no All-Ireland Championships would take place this year.
Online Editors