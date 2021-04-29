‘There's a long road ahead with Offaly GAA’ – Shane Lowry’s Faithful mission and why he sought JP McManus’ advice

Shane Lowry is pictured with the Claret Jug at his homecoming in Offaly after winning the 2019 British Open

Offaly GAA chairman and RTE co-commentator Michael Duignan was at home watching a rerun of the All-Ireland hurling final last December when his phone beeped with a text from Shane Lowry and an invitation to help.

At the end of his first year in charge, Duignan had himself been wondering if they would ever see a day when they themselves in Offaly would return to the top.

The sight of a second Limerick All-Ireland hurling title in three years had stirred something in the 2019 Open golf champion, steeped in Offaly GAA tradition through his father Brendan and uncles Mick and Sean, All-Ireland football winners with the county in 1982.

Lowry's next communication was with Gerry McManus, younger brother of businessman and philanthropist JP McManus who has been a big benefactor of Limerick GAA through his support of the underage academy and sponsorship of the county teams through the 'Sporting Limerick' banner.

And then a text to JP himself. "Obviously the McManus family have had a huge part to play with everything down there," said Lowry at the launch of his partnership today.

"I want to stress that what I am able to give to Offaly is a lot less to what they are able to give to Limerick.

"I sent JP a text that night and said I'm sure the people of Limerick are proud and happy and grateful for what you and all your family have done for Limerick GAA.

"I did say in the text, I'd love to be able to do something with Offaly someday. He texted me back and said something along the lines of underage system, getting involved in that and that's what it is all about. They looked at putting good structures in place.

"I talked to my dad that night, albeit it was a Sunday evening and he might have had a pint or two of Heineken on board!

"But we talked about it and he is always passionate about Offaly GAA. We talked about both of us getting involved, and our family getting involved and trying to push it that way."

At Christmas he then met Duignan at the Faithful Fields, the county's training centre in Kilcormac that Lowry had helped raise funds for a few years earlier through a corporate golf day.

The €100,000 raised that day helped realise their debt-free position on the facility.

The upshot of it all is a five-year partnership that will see a financial contribution and support for fundraising ventures from both the golfer and his management team.

The targets? Bigger numbers.

"There's a long road ahead with Offaly GAA, hopefully this is the start of it. We probably won't see rewards over the next few years but in 10 or 20 years if I can see an Offaly man climb the steps of Croke Park, I would probably die a happy man. This is what it is all about for me," he admitted.

Lowry feels he can use his new status as a major golf champion to open some doors for Offaly.

"It would have been easy for me to bury my head in the sand and watch it go by. Me over in Florida living my life, going about my business," he said.

"Any time I get a chance I go to O'Connor Park, I'm the first one to give out if they are losing, shouting at them sitting in the stands. Things haven't been great for a few years.

"I've been trying to focus on my own career, I haven't been in a position where I feel like I could give that time or effort.

"But I feel like now, after the Open win, you hold a different status in world golf and sport and I feel like at my level and go out there and meet some certain people.

"Every little helps along the way. I'll be involved in a few fundraisers over the years, hopefully raise a lot of money, put it to good use, target underage and schools systems, getting young lads into college, into third level education playing Sigerson, Fitzgibbon Cup that's where the progress will be seen.

"I'm willing to give as much time as I can. Any chance I get I will go out and do that type of thing. I don't just want to put my name to something and then not get involved. This is something I am very passionate about and my family is passionate about.

"For me personally the more people we can get back playing the more good players we are going to produce. Progress in that sense right now for Offaly GAA is not trophies, that's not where we had, progress is (a good) underage system. There are two minor teams in 2020 Leinster finals, for me that's progress."

Duignan said he hoped Offaly could use Shane's "inspirational status" and leadership as an example to the younger players in the county and Lowry has plans to visit the Faithful Fields a couple of times during the year to meet up with the development squads.

His donation, set for a five-year period, and the revenue raised through this venture will help to drive Offaly's coaching plans - they hope to more than double their five coaches in the next nine months while also creating bursaries for Leaving Cert students.