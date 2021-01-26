'There is nothing to be gained from division or in depicting Dublin as a problem' – Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan

Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan insists that "there is nothing to be gained from division or in depicting Dublin as a problem" in the wake of their unprecedented success over the past decade.

The Dubs have run roughshod over the Leinster SFC in recent years with their tenth provincial title in succession secured last November with a 21-point rout of Meath, having earlier dispatched of Westmeath and Laois by a combined 33 points.

Teehan believes that "people calling for their dismantling have short memories" and he suggests a "measured" approach to their unparalleled dominance with no time or energy given to a scenario where it is branded as "Dublin v The Rest".

"The achievement of the Dublin footballers in creating history, in both Leinster and nationally, warrants special mention. The team has enjoyed unparalleled success. 10 Leinster titles in a row and six All-Ireland championships," Teehan said at last night's 2020 Leinster GAA Convention.

"However, in the wake of the Metropolitan’s historic success, it is unfortunate that some people have decided to target Dublin in a negative manner, with suggestions being put forward, in some quarters, for collective collaboration to prevent a team from being successful.

"Yes, Dublin have advantages in terms of population and in terms of the finance they can raise. Corporate and sponsorship opportunities offer them access to money not available everywhere – that’s a fact of life.

"Their continued success helps that process. But the people calling for their dismantling have short memories. It is not so long ago since Gaelic Games was the third most popular sport in the capital.

"That has been turned around by proper structures being put in place at club and county level and by a lot of hard work. Do we really want to see that effort decline or even see it reversed? Surely, that would be counterproductive for our Association?

"There is nothing to be gained from division or in depicting Dublin as a problem when, in fact, the opposite is the case. A vibrant GAA in the Capital is good for the entire Association and no amount of misguided commentary can change that fact.

"It has long been recognised that the large number of people in Dublin, as opposed to other counties, poses challenges on a number of fronts. The response has to be measured and carefully analysed to ensure that the GAA nationally and in Dublin benefits.

"It can never be a Dublin v The Rest situation. That’s not the way the GAA has ever operated and it can’t – or won’t – start now."

Offaly man Teehan believes that other counties "cannot simply throw in the towel" as a result of Dublin's superiority and he feels that the onus is on everyone to "raise our standards" with county structures set to remain in their current guise for the foreseeable future.

"Of course, we cannot sit back and admire the achievements of Dublin and simply throw in the towel, when it comes to challenging their dominance at senior football level. The bar has been set very high but it is up to all of us to raise our standards, to be the best that we can be, and if that’s good enough to win titles then all the better," he said.

"We in Leinster GAA cannot shirk our responsibilities either and we will continue to have a major part to play in helping our counties to develop and grow their potential. We will continue to assist our units and ensure that they have the resources to grow our games and to improve standards.

"We cannot sit back and complain about the inequality that exists between various counties. For as long as the Association has existed the county structure has been in place and I cannot see that changing any time soon.

"But the work being done by our Coaching and Games staff, together with the commitment from county committees and the wonderful volunteers in our clubs will see standards in the province rise significantly. It happened before and it will happen again.

"The success of the East Leinster coaching programme is already producing dividends and we are also in the process of extending that model to the remaining six Leinster counties and the response from these counties has, to-date, been extremely positive.

"This will not produce results overnight but with more resources, hard work and a great deal of commitment the programme will prove greatly beneficial to all counties in the province."

The Coolderry clubman branded the split season as a "huge success" in 2020 and gave his full backing for it to be supported at this year's GAA Congress while also making a "firm commitment" that the delayed minor/U-20 Leinster hurling finals will be played as soon as possible.

Teehan also called on the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to publicly condemn any inter-county teams that may have been in breach of training bans in recent months as some managements may be putting their players in "vulnerable and dangerous situations" amid a pandemic.

"Amid this positivity, it is unfortunate that I must address a number of recent allegations that some of our county teams were training when strictly prohibited from doing so," he said.

"It is extremely disappointing that team managements would put their players in such a vulnerable and dangerous situation at the height of the pandemic. If this is happening, then it is something we cannot and should not tolerate.

"The GPA also have an important role to play. As a body who have a major role and a major responsibility in looking after the welfare of our players, it would be very helpful if they made a public statement condemning any such activity and instructing their members not to partake."

