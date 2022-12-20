Some words and phrases just don’t last, squeezed out by trendy alternatives of largely American extraction.

They’re no better than the originals but they sound suitably fashionable on radio and TV. Apparently, that’s important. ‘Resistance’ has been replaced by ‘push-back’; ‘increase’ has morphed into ‘uptick’ and ‘the future’ has changed to ‘going forward’.

The ruling political classes have decommissioned ‘problem’, opting instead for ‘challenging’ to explain why only Lotto winners can buy a modest house and hospital queues start two streets away.

Still, at least alternatives are put forward for some words which are deemed to have had their day.

Now let’s check a GAA phrase – ‘amateur status’ – which got regular outings for many years before quietly slipping from the vernacular. No replacement, but then nobody talks about it very much anymore.

It’s still in the rule book, stating that “a player, team, official or member shall not accept payment in cash or in kind in conjunction with the playing of Gaelic Games”. Violations carry a 24-week suspension.

That’s where the problem lies, since it’s virtually impossible to prove that an illegal payment has been made. The current closed season has seen an unusually high inter-county managerial turnover and there are multiples of that at club level.

How many breaches of the amateur status rule has there been over the last few months? It’s pointless even asking. Does anybody care anymore? Is it now a matter of accepting the inevitable and hoping it doesn’t get too out of hand?

​That certainly appears to be the GAA approach, even if they won’t admit it. There was a time when defending the amateur line was high up the agenda, drawing regular commitments to continue the fight.

It’s over 30 years since the then Waterford chairman, Eamonn Murphy, was suspended for allegedly acquiescing in paying hurling coach Joe McGrath more than the stipulated expenses.

Croke Park believed the ban would act as a deterrent but it backfired badly. Murphy didn’t just protest his innocence, he took it all the way to the High Court, where the judge found in his favour.

The judge ruled that the GAA erred in how they dealt with the charge. It was an embarrassing setback but, having amended their procedures, Croke Park reaffirmed its commitment to chasing down illegal payments.

They weren’t very successful but, publicly at least, they vowed to continue. Various committees were put in place, reports were produced and a year didn’t go by without the director-general and president issuing stern rebukes to those involved in rule-breaking. Of course they were ignored.

That continued right up to 2018 when, in his final report as DG, an exasperated Páraic Duffy bemoaned the failure to confront the payments issue, especially at club level.

Eight years earlier, he had suggested, among other ideas, that paying inter-county managers a stipulated amount in recognition of the huge amount of time they put into the job was worth considering.

However, counties showed little interest in even discussing it or in tackling the problem by other means. “The initiative simply failed,” he wrote.

Nothing of any great consequence has been brought forward since then. In fact, the taking of illegal payments appears to have dropped down the priority list. That suggests the problem has either solved itself – which is most assuredly not the case – or there’s an acceptance that nothing can be done about it.

If it’s the latter, then what next? How long before inter-county players demand payment? They have seen how the GAA failed to hold the line with managers and know they would be in an even stronger position to pursue demands.

It will happen in some form. I would be amazed if players weren’t receiving payments by the time the GAA celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2034. It could come even earlier. It’s inevitable in these ever-changing times.

Once it’s done openly, it would be no bad thing. Better to have a transparent and regulated system for everybody than the shadowy under-the-counter dealings that currently apply in much of the managerial world.

Persistent Dunloy edge ever closer

Will Dunloy become the second Antrim club to win the All-Ireland club hurling title when they play Shamrocks, Ballyhale in the final next month?

Loughgiel Shamrocks remain the only Antrim club to win the title, having been successful in 1983 and 2012. Ballycastle, O’Donovan Rossa and Dunloy (four times) lost finals. Dunloy played in five finals but after drawing with Birr in 1995, they lost the replay.

They were full value for their four-point win over Galway champions St Thomas’ last weekend, underlining yet again that the standard in the Antrim championship compares favourably with the top counties elsewhere.

None of which will count for much for Dunloy if they fail to complete their latest journey. They will have the support of all neutrals, not because of anti-Shamrocks sentiment but rather support for the underdog.

Mind you, judging by how Shamrocks have reached the final, the odds are stacked against Dunloy.

€250 fine is more a tickle that a slap

Surprise, surprise, counties cheated on the regulations regarding when when they could play challenge games as part of pre-season.

Croke Park stipulated January 1, but sure why take any notice of them? Haven’t they always had rules like this which can be ignored without fear of real punishment?

Hang on – there is a sanction. All €250 of it. That’s the fine for breaching this relegation. Not much of a deterrent, is it? Imposing fines is a ridiculous way of dealing with rule-breakers, but if they are in place they should be big enough to have an impact.

I don’t know why a ban applies on challenge games until January 1 when squads are training since December 8. Surely if they can train, they can play a game.

That’s not the point, though. Some counties have ignored the regulations in another example of a mindset which holds that rules are there to be broken. The punishment is more a tickle than a slap. Business as usual then.