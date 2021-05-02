 'The wall of sound that hit us was unbelievable' - the day 90,566 people attended an All-Ireland final 

Sixty years later Seán O’Neill is speaking of the incredible noise that greeted him and his Down teammates as they emerged on to Croke Park on September 24, 1961. “Coming out on to that field was just extraordinary,” he says. “The wall of sound that hit us was unbelievable.”

Under a warm autumn sun they successfully defended their All-Ireland title, defeating Offaly by a point, watched by a record attendance of 90,566. The current pandemic’s legacy of crowdless matches and deserted grounds lends the 60th anniversary of the largest crowd at an Irish sporting fixture added mystique. Down had most of the support jammed into the ground, the red and black mingled with Offaly’s green, white and gold. There were odd specks of red and white, representing the Cork minors who won the curtain-raiser, their first title, and opponents Mayo’s green and red.

There is a high probability that the crowd was even greater than the official figure. Estimates of between 20,000 and 30,000 followers failed to get in, locked out after the ground was declared full and shut at 1.45. But some still managed to find a way through. The game itself was a novel pairing, a breath of fresh air. Down had won their first provincial title only two years previously and first All-Ireland in 1960. Offaly’s first provincial win in 1960 led to the two counties meeting in the All-Ireland semi-final, won by Down after a replay.

The Ulster Herald reported the 1961 final rematch, despite huge anticipation and its monster audience, to be one “of the most rugged finals ever recorded” with the game failing to live up to the expectations. But there was an exciting opening half with two early Offaly goals giving the outsiders a dream start, although Paddy Doherty, the Down wing forward, had the first score after 40 seconds.

“That’s who I played on,” says the Offaly half-back that day, Phil O’Reilly, now 87. “He (Doherty) was a great forward. All I could do was my best on him, that was all I could do. Look, they were a nice crowd of lads and they were a great team. The half-forward line they had that day was Seán O’Neill, James McCartan and Paddy Doherty, that was a great half-forward line.”

O’Reilly marked Doherty in both matches the previous year and in a tournament final in ’61. He is one of eight Offaly players who started the final still alive. Down also has eight survivors from the starting side. “Leinster that time was hard to get through, compared to the present time when you have only one team,” says O’Reilly. “Any team in Leinster was capable of beating another.”

Such was the excitement in the lead-up to the ’61 final that a record crowd was being forecast, after the previous year’s meeting of Down and Kerry had set a new record — the official figure was 87,768.

On the eve of the final a newspaper report quoted a GAA official who said that they could have sold the 23,000 available stand tickets ten times over. A special squad of stewards was being organised to marshal the crowd and there were concerns over possible crushing. Over 150 stiles manned by “expert gatemen” would be in operation from mid-morning.

Down and Offaly formed a unique final pairing which Mick Dunne, The Irish Press man, wrote at the time would have been “too fantastic for words” had it been mooted even five years before.

The Irish Independent captured the fever in a report the next day. “There was despondency outside the grounds when the gates closed at the start of the minor game and an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people had been locked out,” the newspaper revealed. It claimed a man from Bray had a ticket for the Cusack Stand but couldn’t reach the entrance due to the “milling crowd” and had to satisfy himself with the radio broadcast outside.

The correspondent for the Western People, there for Mayo’s appearance in the minor final, reported — “without doubt” — that many hundreds more gained access illegally. “For instance at the back of the Nally Stand at the Railway end where I was situated I saw a ladder being hoisted and dozens making their entrance by it. I heard later that the owner of the ladder was charging six pence for the right to use it. Similar plans were put in effect at other positions of the ground.”

By his reckoning the crowd was nearer to 100,000. “Over the Railway wall the more adventurous spectators, refused admission at the gates, gained access to the grounds by dropping thirty feet to the ground below.”

On June 7, 1959 a new 16,000-seater Hogan Stand was opened in Croke Park. The ground capacity was given at around 85,000. Of that 62,000 would be standing customers. Ireland was in the final years of the pre-television age and Down, like the Wexford hurlers of the 1950s, were a big draw and had broad appeal.

“For some reason we attracted a lot of neutral support,” says Seán O’Neill. “They liked the way we played the game; we played an attractive, positive, fast attacking game, which attracted spectators. That brought a lot of neutrals to the games. We had the whole of Ulster behind us, with the odd exception. That meant that the crowd in Croke Park reflected an Ulster dimension as well, not just a Down dimension.”

But Offaly had a strong following too, and brought something new to the mix. Pictures from the day captured the great swell of humanity around the ground. Ray Cawley was the Cork minor goalkeeper.

“I have very sharp and worrying memories of the crowd behind the Canal goal. I had to go back for the ball on a number of occasions in the second half of the minor final and could not believe that the crowds were being pushed up against the wire fencing. It appears, from later articles, that a ladder was available along the Canal walk and hundreds of people scaled the wall into Croke Park. It must have been even worse during the senior final.”

While there were no serious incidents, newspapers carried reports of several hospital runs ferrying people who suffered injuries or fainted.

In Croke Park — a History Tim Carey notes that while the intention of developing a new Hogan Stand was to satisfy increasing demand, it still fell short. “In 1960 there was an unprecedented demand by supporters of a hopeful Down team and a resurgent Kerry side,” he wrote. Almost 88,000 watched Down win their first title over Kerry. By 1961 public interest was “even greater” according to Carey.

On September 7 the GAA announced that all stand tickets were sold. “It is a record that is unlikely to be surpassed in a modern era of safety regulation,” Carey noted.

But as he added, despite the crowd and fine weather, the atmosphere was oddly flat. He believes the restrained nature of the crowd could be down to the manner in which spectators were packed into the ground. “What is looked on as one of the greatest days in the history of the Association could just as easily have been its blackest day. Perhaps it was only the muted behaviour and self-restraint of the crowd, wary of its own power in such circumstances, which saved the situation from possible catastrophe.”

The Western People noted the “distressing” spectacle of “men, women and children being hoisted high above the heads of the crowd and handed down to the pitch itself where first aid could be administered by the St John’s Ambulance men there.” The newspaper’s correspondent referred to friends, who had made their way to the ground at 11.30 that morning, having to abandon excellent viewing positions due to the swaying of the masses.

Attendance figures were not entirely reliable at that time. In 1955 Kerry and Dublin drew 87,102 to the All-Ireland football final but it’s believed there were many more in the ground. The gates were closed 20 minutes before the minor match and later broken down enabling a rush of people into the venue.

“I discussed it a few times with Seán Ó Síocháin when I was in Croke Park,” says the former GAA PRO Danny Lynch. “He retired as (GAA) Director General in ’79, he became DG in ’64, but he worked there as a junior to (General Secretary) Paddy O’Keeffe for a long time before that. I asked him how that (’61) figure came about and his answer was, ‘Look, no one knows how many were in the ground that day’.” According to Ó Síocháin the practice was to add on “a few thousand” to the previous year’s attendance. “He was saying most of those figures were made up,” says Lynch.

The Irish Times referred to the city services “taxed to the utmost” as fans poured in on trains, cars and buses. Thirty special trains were laid on by CIE, 23 from the south, seven from the North. The estimated travelling number by rail was 20,000.

Ned Harrington from Cork was there with his wife May and friend David Walsh. Then in his mid-20s, Harrington had started going to Croke Park in the 1950s. He was in a standing area near the Cusack Stand. “You had to hold your position, if you lost your position you might not be able to get back into it again,” he recalls. Was it safe? “I wouldn’t say it was. There was no safety that time. You would want to be in good condition given the crowd that was in there, with the heat.”

Frank Cogan was a player on the Cork minor team. “I remember the occasion well and the crowd spilled on to the pitch. When we were watching the senior match, we were actually standing on the sideline. I can remember the noise, it was tremendous, you could hardly hear yourself calling to anyone else on the pitch. You could see the crowd swaying on the Canal End in particular — they were swaying up and down. That is probably why they opened the gates and let the people in along the sideline. The main thing you’d remember is the noise, the waves of noise, it was coming in waves.”

Cogan had been a spectator when Kilkenny and Waterford drew the 1959 All-Ireland hurling final. “I can remember being in crowds, you’d be standing on the steps and all of a sudden you might be run down three steps and pushed back four steps, that kind of movement in the crowd, but it was always good natured. The crowd was mixed. I remember in particular the 1959 hurling final. I was 15. The crowd was moving up and down, backwards and forwards.

“The big danger with those crowds was getting out. You’d see people trying to lift their children up because they were getting crushed. That was the most dangerous part of it. The stewarding wasn’t huge that time. So we’d all be careful going out.

“It is a pity it is all seated now. For atmosphere . . . all that is gone because they are sitting down and they are conscious of themselves and you don’t have the same informality. You are inclined now to be in a section where it’s all Cork people, whereas that time you could be shoulder to shoulder with a Kilkenny fella. Invariably you’d get chatting and the slagging would start. It was all in good fun. Sure health and safety has us fecking ruined.

“Fellas have to keep themselves in jobs so they’re finding fault with everything. It can be over the top, we’ll say.”

The Everest of attendances had been reached. In 1966 an increase in the seating capacity of the Cusack Stand, by 9,000, reduced the overall ground capacity to around 75,000. The 1966 football final attendance was the lowest since 1953, at 71,569.

In later years it reduced further. By the time of the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989 the ground capacity was down to 65,000. The growth of television and arrival of live coverage of All-Ireland finals also offered followers an alternative.

Phil O’Reilly’s parents were part of the attendance that day in 1961 and he would love to see the occasion of the largest final attendance marked with a reunion of the survivors. “We had two get-togethers, one in Newry and one in Edenderry,” says O’Reilly. “We were all retired. That type of thing is great. Paddy (Doherty) was great company. The only thing about him was he got a bit heavy. If he had been heavy that time I might have been better able to stay with him.

“It is a pity Covid has happened because I think personally it would be great to have Offaly and Down together this year. The few that are left of us. I mean, the biggest crowd ever. Send my regards to all the Down lads that are left.”

The sentiments are shared by Seán O’Neill. “We had some differences with those Offaly teams. Paddy McCormack, we had a relationship with Paddy, he did not take prisoners, I won’t say anymore. Phil (O’Reilly) was as hard as Paddy was but he was a fair player, he would put you into the stand with a tackle but it would be a fair tackle. O’Reilly was a great player.

“That half-back line was a very good half-back line. I played on Charlie Wren. He was a gentleman footballer. A competitor to the end but as fair a player as I played on. He played it hard and he played it fair.

“They were the greatest team that we played and it was just unfortunate that two new teams came together like that and one had to lose. We stopped them probably from taking two (All-Ireland) titles.”

O’Neill, the youngest on the Down team, seemed to draw energy from the day. “The Down crowd erupted. It was an explosion. I had never heard anything like it before. Fortunately it did not upset us. It kind of galvanised us.”

There has been no day like it since.