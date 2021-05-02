| 2.9°C Dublin

 'The wall of sound that hit us was unbelievable' - the day 90,566 people attended an All-Ireland final 

Looked on as one of the greatest days in the Association’s history, it could easily have been its blackest

The Down and Offaly teams during the All-Ireland football final pre-match parade in 1961. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile Expand
Down v Offaly 1961 Expand

Dermot Crowe

Sixty years later Seán O’Neill is speaking of the incredible noise that greeted him and his Down teammates as they emerged on to Croke Park on September 24, 1961. “Coming out on to that field was just extraordinary,” he says. “The wall of sound that hit us was unbelievable.”

Under a warm autumn sun they successfully defended their All-Ireland title, defeating Offaly by a point, watched by a record attendance of 90,566. The current pandemic’s legacy of crowdless matches and deserted grounds lends the 60th anniversary of the largest crowd at an Irish sporting fixture added mystique. Down had most of the support jammed into the ground, the red and black mingled with Offaly’s green, white and gold. There were odd specks of red and white, representing the Cork minors who won the curtain-raiser, their first title, and opponents Mayo’s green and red.

