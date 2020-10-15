| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The virus isn't going away - whether the GAA can continue living with it remains an open question

Frank Roche

The GAA are facing a battle with Covid-19 to get the 2020 inter-county season up and running and completed by December Expand

Close

The GAA are facing a battle with Covid-19 to get the 2020 inter-county season up and running and completed by December

The GAA are facing a battle with Covid-19 to get the 2020 inter-county season up and running and completed by December

SPORTSFILE

The GAA are facing a battle with Covid-19 to get the 2020 inter-county season up and running and completed by December

More Government restrictions. Covid-crippled Fermanagh's failed request for a league postponement. John Heslin's tweet. Kerry players driving in their own cars to Monaghan.

The long-awaited return of inter-county action is almost upon us – or is it?

It's safe to say that Coronavirus Ireland, either side of the border, has rarely hovered over such a precarious precipice. Everything is fluid, and not in a good way.

Related Content