The virus isn't going away - whether the GAA can continue living with it remains an open question

More Government restrictions. Covid-crippled Fermanagh's failed request for a league postponement. John Heslin's tweet. Kerry players driving in their own cars to Monaghan.

The long-awaited return of inter-county action is almost upon us – or is it?

It's safe to say that Coronavirus Ireland, either side of the border, has rarely hovered over such a precarious precipice. Everything is fluid, and not in a good way.

Last night’s latest edict from on high, moving Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to Level 4 restrictions while placing a four-week fatwa on household visits, hasn’t put the kibosh on inter-county. Not yet at least.

The official line, and it appears a pretty determined one, is that so long as public health guidelines allow, the long-delayed season will go ahead, albeit behind firmly bolted doors.

Never mind saving Christmas, we've got to salvage our championship first.

There is money at stake for the GAA via Exchequer funding, not to mention TV rights and commercial sponsorships, but that's not the only factor. Many of us need a fix of sporting ‘normality’, even watching from a socially distant armchair. Just as crucially, Micheál Martin and his motley crew need the distraction of games.

But last night’s pointed Twitter message from Heslin has posed an awkward question for the GAA hierarchy at a time when Covid-19 cases are soaring.

"At what stage does the ‘Inter-county return badly needed in these grim days’ commentary end?" Westmeath’s most high-profile footballer asked.

"I am concerned from a health and welfare perspective, both individually and collectively, for those contributing to the inter-county season."

He was replying to a tweet from Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, reporting a new confirmed case figure in the Republic of over 1,000 positives and describing the situation as “extremely concerning”.

Heslin’s tweet received a huge amount of traction – 1,500 ‘likes’ at time of writing – and the various replies and comments confirm that many GAA people share his concern. And maybe his confusion too.

For as a follow-up comment from the St Loman’s clubman explained:“I love playing football and I'm looking forward to playing our upcoming games. Just struggle to make sense of it all when you incorporate Dr Holohan's advice into the equation!”

Other players, how many we can’t be sure, are asking the same questions.

Since Tuesday, the Gaelic Players Association has been canvassing its membership for their views on the planned resumption of the Allianz Football League (this weekend) and then the senior football and hurling championships two weeks later.

Independent.ie understands that the GPA is "deeply concerned" about the players' welfare in light of soaring Covid-19 case numbers, not just in the Six Counties but throughout the island of Ireland.

The key question in this canvas, which was rolled out on Tuesday and is due to close sometime this evening, cuts to the chase: do players (1) want the season to proceed, (2) want to play only if the implementation of Covid-19 protocols is improved; or (3) do not want the season to proceed.

It’s no surprise that this question is being posed in the context of what the Taoiseach and his Government ministers are now telling the population at large. Is it right and/or safe for elite (but amateur) footballers and hurlers to be playing these games at all when you can’t even have a coffee in your neighbour’s back garden?

This conundrum was put to Simon Coveney on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier today.

"We do have concerns in relation to sporting fixtures," the Minister for Foreign Affairs admitted. "And that’s why we’ve now moved the exemption that would allow club championships to proceed – they now can't proceed.

"And so the only sporting fixtures that we are going to see are effectively high-level inter-county sport behind closed doors … and managed very carefully by the sporting organisations that are responsible for that. That’s the decision we’ve made for now."

For now. Watch this space.

In the meantime, county teams must plan as they see fit for games that are almost upon us.

Kerry footballers won't be taking the bus to 'Kavanagh Country' tomorrow ahead of Saturday afternoon's Division One meeting with Monaghan in Inniskeen.

"Everybody is going to travel individually because we just feel, in the current climate, it is the most prudent thing to do and to make sure our players are protected to the absolute maximum," Kerry chairman Tim Murphy told the Irish Examiner.

"The overnight is a must, given it is a 2pm throw-in," he added. "There are no prohibitions on going on a bus. But a bus journey to Monaghan is probably a five-hour trip. We feel driving individually is giving our players the best possible chance of staying healthy."

Whether Fermanagh will even travel to Ennis on Sunday remains up in the air, after a request to postpone their vital Division Two clash with Clare was turned down by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

Ten members of Ryan McMenamin’s squad have tested positive for Covid; a further seven are self-isolating. It’s understood most of the 17 affected players can only return late this week or at the weekend.

The virus isn’t going away. Whether the GAA can continue living with it remains an open question.

