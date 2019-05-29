Aishling Moloney has starred for Tipperary and DCU at the top table of football and believes that the solution to the men's senior football championship is a three-tiered championship with relegation play-offs - the same format of the LGFA's championship.

Aishling Moloney has starred for Tipperary and DCU at the top table of football and believes that the solution to the men's senior football championship is a three-tiered championship with relegation play-offs - the same format of the LGFA's championship.

'The tiered championship is the only way to go' - Aishling Moloney believes the men's game can benefit from Ladies' football structure

Moloney and her young Tipperary team know what it's like to move through the tiers of the LGFA championship and are proof the structure helps the weaker teams blossom.

The Tipperary Ladies won the All Ireland Intermediate championship in 2017 and were subsequently relegated back down to the second tier after losing a relegation battle to Cavan last year.

In the league, the Tipperary ladies have achieved back to back promotion to the top flight and avoided relegation to division two last weekend, in a relegation battle against Monaghan.

Moloney was delighted that her side were able to compete against the top teams in Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League, saying that it gives them great momentum going into the Intermediate championship.

"It was a massive advantage for us going forward into the intermediate championship, so I think its something that the men should look at," said Moloney.

The 2018 O'Connor Cup-winning captain urged the GAA to give weaker counties something to play for in the men's championship, like the added games a tiered championship akin to the LGFA's structure could provide.

"Our own county (Tipperary), Wicklow Fermanagh, Louth, all those teams. The GAA are only focusing on the top teams, they need to start focusing on the bottom teams and try and get them to progress more. The tiered championship is the only way to go," she said.

GAA Newsletter

Moloney highlighted that teams outside the top division teams need something to play for if they are to retain players for the championship and progress.

"Breaking it into the three championships, junior, intermediate and senior gives those teams a goal and ambition at the end of every year, instead of going out in every match and half thinking to yourself that you're going to get bet, you've no hope and you've false ambitions then for the rest of the year."

Moloney understands that the dreams of Gaelic footballers have always been winning the Sam Maguire Cup and senior All Ireland glory. Her Tipperary team are no different and while their intermediate triumph was a 'stepping stone' in 2017, they still dream of hoisting the Brendan Martin Cup.

"When we won the intermediate All Ireland it was a stepping stone, it was unbelievable for us but I suppose its everyone's dream to win a senior, so that gave us a lot of momentum going forward into the senior championship and it allowed us to bring on the young girls and get them ready for the senior championship the following year," she said.

Moloney agrees with Joe Brolly's advocation for three tiers rather than two tiers in the men's game, highlighting that it gives the weaker teams more tangible goals and opportunities to improve.

"I think three tiers is better because it gives you more matches. I think two is too little. With the three it gives teams a better chance, like ourselves, who wouldn't be up there with the rest of the teams, to have a go at it," she says.

The Tipp forward illustrated the benefits of their championship with a lot to play for in both the teams who make it out of the group stages and those who play in the relegation battles. More games is one big bonus with this structure with two group games and a further one or two relegation matches.

"Even if you do progress forward (after group stages in the ladies All Ireland series), you still have two matches played and you're going on to your All Ireland quarter-finals and you've matches under your belt and if you don't, you still have one or two relegation matches," she says.

"If Tipperary (men's team) lose to Down, they're gone and that's them done for the year and their year is finished in May or June. I think its a bit crazy really. Training all league and then they're gone. A three tier championship would give them an opportunity to try and stay in the championship and if not have a relegation play-off and give them more matches."

With Joe Brolly advocating for straight promotion and relegation from the championships, Moloney believes relegation play-offs, like in the ladies game, are fairer on teams that may have got a bad run of games.

"I think a play-off (between the bottom teams of a tier) is better, it gives you a chance. You could go on a run and have a few bad games and it gives a team the chance to redeem themselves."

"I think the straight-up promotion and relegation is quite harsh. Last year we had to go into a relegation play-off, we could have saved ourselves in one of them, but we ended up losing to Cavan.

"But we had two chances to redeem ourselves. I also think its more matches as well. Its not like you're going out in the league and you have top win so many matches. At least you know you have a chance and its not as critical or crucifying as the men's (league) is."

In the women's game the final twelve teams are seeded into four groups of three and play in round robins with the top eight progressing to the All Ireland quarter-finals and the bottom four battling to remain up. The tiers work on a one up (championship winner) one down (relegation loser) format.

Moloney highlighted that it is important to get the permutations of a championship revamp right and that while the LGFA model is a very good example it is not perfect considering the differentiation in the number of games in the provincial series.

The ladies provinces are directly linked to the All Ireland series [unlike in Camogie] and some teams compete in provincial round robins, like in the Munster and Leinster senior championship, while others only have a provincial final, like Galway and Mayo in the senior Connacht championship.

"In Munster, Cork and Waterford played last Sunday, so they're at an advantage, they have two or three games under their belt before they go onto the All Ireland series, whereas Mayo and Galway only have one and its not until the 23rd of June, so I think that's something that could be looked at," she said.

Moloney praised the four groups of three system that the ladies All Ireland series has, saying it gives you "better experience of playing teams you might never have met" that wouldn't be availed of in a straight knockout championship.

Tipperary will look to bounce back up to the top tier of the ladies championship this year and their promotions from division three to the premier division in the league shows that teams can aspire to compete once they have built a winning tradition up the tiers.

For a team that was playing in Division three in 2017 to beat the eventual league champions Cork in their division one clash, shows the progressive impact a tiered structure can have on the developing teams.

"Cork are races the best team in the country, for us to beat them that day, it gave us great confidence and great hope that we are good enough to stay up in division one and it gave us great momentum going forward."

Online Editors