The Throw-In podcast: Tomás Ó Sé and John Mullane preview the Allianz football and hurling leagues
After the shadow boxing of the provincial pre-season tournaments, the inter-county season begins in earnest this weekend with round one of the Allianz hurling and football leagues.
Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé, former Waterford star John Mullane, the Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan and Conor McKeon of the Herald join presenter Will Slattery for the first episode of Independent.ie's GAA podcast 'The Throw-In' for 2018, brought to you in association with Allianz.
In football, Ó Se pinpoints a young Kerry star to watch and it's not David Clifford, the panel discuss how Mayo will approach the league and how Tyrone need to adapt to challenge the top teams.
In hurling, the panel discuss the unpredictability of the hurling league, Mullane has an ominous prediction for the Leinster hurling championship and Kilkenny's prospects in the league, while we also get an insight into how Pat Gilroy is preparing his Dublin side for the year ahead.
