The Throw-In: Kerry's lifeline, Kevin McStay in hot water and potential rule changes

On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Michael Verney is joined by Irish Independent GAA correspondent Colm Keys and former Dublin star Alan Brogan to go over all the weekend's action.

The lads concentrate on football as the Super 8s came to life over the weekend. Kerry vs Monaghan produced a sensational finish with 19-year-old David Clifford and the panel discuss where to next for the Kingdom ahead of their do-or-die fixture with Kildare in a fortnight's time.

Dublin maintained their superiority over Tyrone in the 'Battle of Omagh' with Brogan lauding the game management of Jim Gavin's reigning All-Ireland champions.

The three-time All-Ireland winner feels that some rule changes would make the game more exciting, however, with Keys suggesting that the top brass within the GAA will have some sleepless nights over the winter.

In hurling, Keys looks ahead to this weekend's All-Ireland SHC semi-finals between Clare-Galway and Cork-Limerick as all attention switches to the small ball with the Super 8s takign a week off.

Online Editors