'You're talking about all the planets aligning' - The Throw-In panel give their All-Ireland final predictions

Dublin and Mayo will go head to head once again in the 2020 All-Ireland football final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In this most unfamiliar of Championship seasons, there’s at least a familiar feel to the football final with Dublin and Mayo adding another chapter to what was undoubtedly the rivalry of the last decade.

We’re into the last few hours of the countdown for the 2020 All-Ireland football final and by 8pm at the very latest we should know whether Dublin have made it an unprecedented six-in-a-row or Mayo have finally broken their 69-year curse.

Believe it or not, it’s not the first time that there’s been a December final with the Championship showpieces in 1909, 1913, 1916 and 1917 all taking place in the run-in to Christmas.

In fact, it’s not even the first time that Mayo have competed in a festive final, having lost out on a 3-4 to 1-2 scoreline to a Wexford side for the second of their own four-in-a-row in 1916.

Of course, that record stood until Dublin broke it last season with only Kerry matching it (1929-32 and 1978-81) and on The Throw-In All-Ireland final preview in association with Bord Gais, both of our panel could only see that record being extended by another year as they gave their predictions for today’s game.

Read More

“I think Dublin will be winning at half time and they'll be winning at full time. I think they'll have maybe two or three to spare at half time and I think they'll turn the screw. I actually think they'll cover the handicap of six,” Michael Verney explained.

“That's not to say that it's going to be comfortable, I think it'll be very tight but probably down the stretch you could easily see them getting a goal or two or even in the third quarter. I think it'll be around the seven-point mark.

“I’m not saying it’ll be at all easy, I don't think it will be. I just think even if things are going wrong, if Sean Bugler or some of the newer faces are struggling, the guys they have to bring in off the bench if Paul Mannion or even Brian Howard doesn't start, the faces that they have to bring in to steady any sort of rocky ship are just outstanding.

“With the best will in the world and with the game taking place six days before Christmas, you think it's almost written in the stars for the Green and Red of Mayo to go and do it but I just can't see it, to be honest.”

It’s probably fair to say that most neutrals would like to see such an outcome written in the stars and Verney’s fellow panelist, Conor McKeon was also using a celestial metaphor to describe Mayo’s chances.

But while he doesn’t believe the gap will be quite as large as Verney’s call, it’s still another Dublin win in his eyes.

Read More

“I do think Mayo have a chance, which is more than we could say for any of the other opposition Dublin have faced,” McKeon added.

“But you're looking for a disproportionate number of things to go in their favour. You're talking about all the planets aligning.

“They're going to have to make sure that whenever Dublin have a spell of dominance Mayo find a way to minimise that. Whatever that means, time waste, win a kick-out, they need to do that.

“They'll have to target players like Robbie McDaid, who hasn't been put under any great defensive pressure so far this year. He scored 1-2 the last day but Kevin McLoughlin or someone like that will have to go after him.

“And I think they'll probably have to get a couple of goals and limit Dublin's best players, Fenton and Kilkenny, particularly.

“So can they do all those things? Yeah, they can. But are they likely to do them all on the same afternoon? I don't think so.

“I think it might be a bit tighter but the one thing that has defined this rivalry over the last 10 years is Dublin's big players' ability to do the right thing at the end of games when the pressure has come onto them at the very most.

“They still have all those big players and I think those players will steer Dublin to another victory but it could be only two or three points.”

Online Editors