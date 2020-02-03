'You're going to have to beat them playing football' - Why Galway can topple Dublin

The open-play style of football shown as Kerry edged past Galway in the second round of the Allianz Football League shows that "managers realise at the top level that if you're going to beat Dublin you're going to have to beat them playing football," says Michael Verney as GAA fans look at the possible contenders for Dublin’s long-held position as football aristocrats.

And despite falling foul to a slim 1-15 to 2-11 defeat to Kerry in Tralee on Saturday night, Verney feels that Galway have the attacking potential to knock the Dubs off their perch.

"We had two sides that wanted to play football, it was very easy on the eye to watch Galway - it was all really positive. It was nice and swift and they always wanted to take the right option," said Verney on The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz, with a panel of Will Slattery, John Brennan and David Brady.

And a particular highlight of Galway's attacking resurgence was the performance of their newly-appointed captain, Shane Walsh.



"You love to see Shane Walsh playing with that sort of freedom. With the talent that he has he can terrorise defences, and you hope that he can keep that form throughout the year," said Verney.

"I think Padraig Joyce giving him the captaincy is a statement to say 'I know how good you are, I just need you to be more consistent. You’re a leader now on this team, so you have to be more consistent,'" said Verney.



But former Mayo footballer Brady sees more virtues in Galway’s new style of play rather than the effect of the captaincy role on Shane Walsh.

"Joyce's style is definitely not reminiscent of Kevin Walsh's defensive style, and I think the big change is not the captaincy of Shane Walsh but actually his position in a full-forward space," he said.

"I think he is flourishing there because the ball is being given to him and he's been given the opportunity to take on men.



"Where he was in his last role with Kevin Walsh the ball was handed to him on his own 40-yard line - as he was down defending at the 30-yard line - and then try to make it up the field. He has massive potential and massive potency.



"It is looking like Galway are reinvigorated from an attacking point of view. I will say that from a defensive point of view they did show a lot of frailties.

"David Clifford and Co. did give the likes of Sean Mulkerrin a hard time in the full-back line, so they have strengths but there are weaknesses to be exploited as well," added Brady.

Despite the differences laid out between the styles of Kevin Walsh and Padraig Joyce, John Brennan believes that the two seasons are played under different circumstances for the Connachtmen.

"To be fair to Galway, last year two of their outstanding players, Paul Conroy and Damien Comer, were basically gone for the year, so while Kevin Walsh was playing a very defensive style, his hands were tied a little bit when you take two players of that quality out of your team," he said.



"But Michael hit the nail on the head, we've seen the Tyrones, we’ve seen the Donegals trying to take down Dublin. If you're going to take down Dublin you gotta take them down man for man."