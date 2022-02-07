‘You were looking for Dublin to have some sort of defensive structure and that just wasn’t there for the second week in a row’

The fact that before last Saturday you’d have to go back ten years to find the last time that Dublin lost two Allianz League games in succession highlights just what an unusual situation Dessie Farrell’s team now find themselves in.

Back in that 2012 season, Pat Gilroy’s men were coming off the back of famously ending their Sam Maguire drought the previous September. Having started with a defeat to Kerry, the Dubs had a mixed league campaign, culminating in defeats to Mayo and Cork, both of who qualified for the semi-finals ahead of the then All-Ireland champions.

The ensuing decade would see Dublin dominate the league with four-in-a-row between 2013 and 2106, followed by wins in 2018 and a shared title with Kerry after last season’s Covid-truncated season saw no final played.

In fact, that was even allowing for experimentation in the league, most notably when Jim Gavin decided to change tack to a more possession-based game in 2015 after Donegal had defeated his side in the 2014 All-Ireland semi.

A dour 0-8 to 0-4 win over Derry from that season stands out in the memory as Dublin worked on a style to combat blanket defences and wait for their opportunities. While that game in particular was a tough watch, it was that tactic which enabled Dublin to go from a team that had won individual All-Irelands in 2011 and 2013 to one that wouldn’t taste Championship defeat until last summer’s collapse against Mayo.

And for former Dublin midfielder Ciaran Whelan, the lack of that patience, which may well be linked to the huge turnover of experienced players over the last 18 months, is what cost Dublin badly last weekend once Niall Scully was incorrectly black-carded at the mid-point of the first half.

“The disappointing thing within that period was that I think Dublin in previous days would have really slowed the game down. They would have realised they were under the cosh with 14 men. There was a wind, they would have made it difficult for Kerry defensively,” Whelan told Independent.ie's The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz.

“Not just even that period, probably the whole game. Going into the game on Saturday night, you're coming down and you're looking at what Rian O'Neill did to them in Croke Park in terms of defensively giving them that space last Saturday week. And you're coming up against Kerry, probably the best forward line in the country pound for pound.

“Where you've Sean O'Shea, you've (Paul) Geany inside you've (David) Clifford, you've Paudie Clifford pulling the strings, and then you've likes of Dara Moynihan who is much more direct.

“You're coming into that game and there's a gale-force wind, it's lashing rain and Dublin are depleted. A lot of injuries, a lot of guys not there, Kerry are full strength.

“You're kind of looking, to say, '(it’s a) wet night, will Dublin just make this difficult' and you're looking for some sort of structure, particularly in defence.

“Because Kerry are the type of team that thrive on space. Even go back to last year's All-Ireland semi-final where Tyrone made it very difficult for them, where they walked Kerry into the traps. They used the sideline when Kerry came into the scoring zone, they closed down into space.”

Obviously no one is going to write any team off in February and there’s certainly some argument for mitigation when you consider how strong that Kerry forward line was.

To be fair to Dublin, they had actually started the game reasonably well and could have gone 1-4 to 0-7 up had Dean Rock’s shot that went in off Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy not been disallowed.

The fact that this was then compounded by Scully being sent to the line despite Sean McMahon being the player who committed the foul that referee Conor Lane disallowed the goal for can also be pointed to.

But the manner Dublin folded during that subsequent second quarter Kerry surge, where the Kingdom scored 1-8 without reply, on top of similar periods against Mayo last year and Armagh last week are certainly cause for concern.

“You were looking for Dublin to have some sort of defensive structure and that just wasn't there for the second week in a row. And that to me is probably the most disappointing thing,” Whelan added.

“Yes, there's issues even going forward and there was, we saw as the game went on, maybe discipline issues with aimless kicking and stuff like that.

“But I really thought Dublin would have been set up with a little bit more structure defensively going into the game. And then particularly in that fifteen-minute period where Kerry just ate them, there was no effort to kind of stem the flow, the tide of that period and it just meant Kerry could control the game.

“Even Kerry in the second half, when Jack Barry had the black card and they're down a man, they were in control of the game. Yes, they were thirteen points up, but Tadhg Morley just sat in front of the Dublin inside line and Dublin didn't look like creating a goal opportunity in that second half.

“That was the most disappointing. Yes, they were very, very depleted, but just lacking that bit of structure and tactical set-up that would have been there in the past.”