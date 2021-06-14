‘You need a positive end to your league campaign for a Championship that's not just around the corner, it's right in front of them’

Monaghan interim manager Vinny Corey is congratulated by their suspended manager Seamus McEnaney, who was at the game as a spectator, after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation play-off win over Galway. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

We may not have an Allianz League final to look forward to but it was very much as expected at the top table with All-Ireland holders Dublin and 2020 league champions Kerry sharing the crown for this year.

And, having played out a draw in Thurles last month, it’ll be an All-Ireland final if we’re to see the pair face off again this season with the Leinster and Munster provincial winners playing the Connacht and Ulster champs respectively and no back-door in place for the second year running.

So in terms of narratives from this year’s race for Sam Maguire, it’s further down the ladder we’ll be looking initially as former Mayo star David Brady told the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz.

And with what’s normally close to a two-month lead in between league and Championship for most counties reduced to a fortnight in this second Covid-truncated season, Brady feels that the momentum brought in from the league campaign will have a greater impact than normal.

“If you take it from the top, you're going to have the top two, Kerry and Dublin,” he said.

“Kerry will be very happy with their campaign, (they were) impressive. It was what I'd call an all-round good league campaign where the key players played massively well but they unearthed some good young talent as well.

“Once you have that kind of momentum going into Championship it's vital. You can (generally) say that teams that actually finished well in the league mightn't start well but it's a very condensed and short league to take an overview like that.

“If you look at the Armaghs of this world, Armagh very, very impressive. Massively, massively strong. I think their attacking prowess has come on leaps and bounds.

“And again, you go between the ying and the yang of what should have been a defeat for Monaghan yesterday in a very poor league campaign. (Instead) they come off the back of a massive victory in the last couple of minutes against Galway and they're going, 'you know what guys, all is good now'.

“That gives them confidence going into the Championship and if you have that kind of confidence - Championship is coming in two weeks - it's good because, without a doubt, you need a positive end to your league campaign for a Championship that's not just around the corner, it's right in front of them.”

On the flip side, the quick turnover also means that those sides that have struggled have less time to turn things around.

We’ve seen two provincial champions relegated to the bottom tier, Tyrone take an absolute hammering from the Kingdom and Galway suffer that aforementioned Farney comeback.

And in terms of promoted teams, Brady’s own Mayo are on the up with an instant return following last year’s relegation but despite yesterday’s win over Meath, the melee that both sides got involved in may yet impact whatever momentum Jack O'Connor’s Kildare gathered over the last four weeks.

“That's going to be massively interesting over the coming weeks and months because some of the big names are not going to be at the level they want to be’” Brady concluded.

“There are going to be surprises. How did Tipperary and Cavan win a Munster and an Ulster Championship and all of a sudden find themselves in Division Four now?

“You don't know who's going to come out and be this year's Cavan, who's going to be this year's Tipperary. Because it is a different type of football.

“And no matter what people say, if there is the opportunity or the second chance or second bite of the apple in a Championship perspective, it does take on a different demeanour.

“When it's a winner takes all, it's an all or nothing knockout Championship and that brings its own positives to it.”