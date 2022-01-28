‘You don’t usually see that many All-Ireland winning squad members decide it’s not for them’

Mark Bradley, left, and Tiernan McCann have left the Tyrone panel since lifting the Sam Maguire Cup last September. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It’s amazing how much can change in a GAA context from the end of one Allianz League season to the start of the next.

For Tyrone, their last league game saw them ship a staggering six goals to Kerry in a 6-15 to 1-14 defeat in mid-June. Yet fast-forward a little over two months and it was the Red Hand county stunning the Kingdom in an All-Ireland semi en route to a first Sam Maguire since 2008.

It was a staggering turnaround but the intervening period has seen more changes than Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher could surely have anticipated, with a squad turnover far higher than would be expected of a panel that had just climbed to the highest peak within the game.

“It was obviously quite surprising to see a number of their players as All-Ireland champions leave. You don't usually see that many squad members decide it's not for them,” said GAA correspondent Colm.Keys when discussing the issue on Independent.ie’s The Throw-In season preview podcast.

“Among them Tiernan McCann, who was very prolific in the second half against Donegal last year to score three points. And Mark Bradley who was very influential in the Ulster final.

“You'd two other players in Ronan O'Neil and Michael Cassidy. There were five players overall who left an All-Ireland winning squad.

“Normally, you would think that they would be really setting about trying to reclaim a place. I just thought it was unusual that so many players decided to leave an All-Ireland winning squad.”

Read More

To be fair, how much those departures, along with that of Hugh Pat McGeary, will impact on the pitch is debatable

After all, bar McCann, who came on in four of last summer's five Championship games, including the All-Ireland final win over Mayo, and Bradley’s appearances in that Ulster final win over Sunday’s opponents Monaghan plus the win over Kerry, game time was limited for the rest.

And obviously no one will look at the pre-season tournaments as a real guide, particularly for a team that had been on a well-earned holiday at the start of the month.

But Keys also believes it does provide a contrast to the team they replaced at the top of the tree, in terms of the manner of their two defeats and the exit of experience from the panel.

“They lost the opening game to to Cavan in the McKenna Cup by 15 points,” he added.

“Now, we must qualify that they lost a league semi-final to Kerry by six goals and it didn't seem to impact them too greatly. It was actually a real turning point for them.

“But it's just something you never saw Dublin doing, going out and losing a pre-season match like that. In fact, they went and won it with their third team one year, I think it was 2016 to 2017. That's the year that Niall Scully emerged.

“They're just small signs but I'm just not sure about it with regard to Tyrone. There's a lot of good players at club level , it's a very strong club scene up there that they can always pull players through and develop them from.

“But I just thought it was unusual that so many players departed an All-Ireland winning squad.”

The Throw-in is produced in association with Allianz