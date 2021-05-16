‘With not doing an awful lot wrong, Dublin could find themselves in a relegation play-off against an Ulster team’

Dessie Farrell will be missing from the sideline for Dublin's Allianz League campaign.

While Dublin’s stranglehold of the Championship has been unceasing since 2015, it’s been a different story in the Allianz League.

The first two of their six-in-a-row were preceded by league titles and another double was secured in 2018 but there’s been no league glory since then, with Mayo and currently holders Kerry taking the honours in 2019 and 2020.

Their bid to regain the trophy gets underway today in Roscommon with a 1.45pm throw-in at Dr Hyde Park, the first of three away games, with home advantage for the campaign stripped from Dessie Farrell’s men following their breach of Covid guidelines during last month’s infamous illicit training session at Innisfals.

The Dubs may be favourites for the league but the 5/4 price available as opposed to the ridiculously short 1/25 on offer for them to claim an 11th successive Leinster title is indicative of the fact that, with all due respect to the their provincial rivals, these three games are the only real test tests they’ll face into before an All-Ireland semi-final.

And ex-Monaghan man Duck Clerkin sounded a warning about the Metropolitans’ road-trip on The Throw-in, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“I wouldn't be surprised if maybe Dessie Farrell is almost looking at this league as been more important than the Leinster Championship,” Clerkin said.

“Look at the games they have to play. Not to be unfair to Roscommon but you'd fancy them taking that. They then have to go to Thurles to play Kerry because they've lost home advantage. No home games remember and Monaghan are in the same boat.

Read More

“So let's let's say Kerry turn Dublin over in Thurles, they have to then go to Taum and beat Galway in Tuam to possibly avoid a relegation play-off which could be against a Tyrone or a Donegal.

“They could very easily, with not doing an awful lot wrong, losing a tight game against Galway in Tuam, find themselves in a relegation play-off against an Ulster team who would love nothing more than to sink them into Division Two.

“Forget about Leinster, they're gonna cake-walk through that. But they'll not want for some reason to get off to a bad start to the year. So I think to put that to bed quickly they'll want to get off to a good start or not have any potential of relegation play-off or anything like that.”

Of course, the task of putting that risk to bed will have to be completed without the input of their manager, with Farrell’s 12-week touchline ban for that April training offence ongoing.

And while Clerkin believes that is a handicap the favourites can overcome, he’s convinced a fast start today will be essential for that.

“Will they miss Dessie Farrell for the management on the sideline?” he asked.

“Let's be honest, by the time it matters he'll be back but they'll just want to tidy up what they need to do early on to avoid something very, very obscure possibly happening.

“I think you're going to see a few surprises now with the way that the structure is in terms of the team that may find themselves dipping down into Division Two who didn't expect it.

“Dublin certainly don't want to get caught up in that.”