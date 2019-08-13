WIN tickets to this weekend's All-Ireland final between Kilkenny and Tipperary

All roads lead to Croke Park this Sunday when Kilkenny and Tipperary go head-to-head in the All-Ireland hurling final and we are giving you, our loyal readers, the chance to be there.

Before Sunday's showdown, it's the perfect curtain raiser - The Throw In Live from Croke Park on Saturday evening in association with Bord Gais Energy.

And what an all-star cast we have lined up as Joe Canning, Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Brendan Cummins join hosts Will Slattery and Michael Verney.

It promises to be a great night of hurling chat, craic and stories from some of the game's legends. We will also be giving away two pairs of All-Ireland hurling final tickets plus signed Kilkenny and Tipperary jerseys on the night.

And if you can't make it to Croker on the night, we will have one pair of tickets to give away for those who are tuned into our live stream on Independent.ie's Facebook channel.

Tickets are free but places are limited so to be in with a chance of joining us, just register here.

Doors open at 6pm and the live show is 7-8pm.

