‘What happened in 2020 has absolutely no impact on 2021’ - Hegarty insists back-to-back thoughts far from Treaty minds

All-Ireland champions Limerick will take another step on the road to potentially making history this weekend, with the Munster SHC final on Sunday the next hurdle in their quest to win back-to-back Liam MacCarthys for the first time.

2019 champions Tipperary are the latest side to block their path with the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh a repeat of the 2019 Munster decider when a rampant Treaty romped home by 12 points on a 2-26 to 2-14 scoreline.

However, that win counted for naught at the business end of the All-Ireland series where that year’s Leinster runners-up Kilkenny ambushed John Kiely’s men in the semis to call a halt to their back-to-back dreams.

And further salt was rubbed in the wound when the team they’d dominated in that Munster final would recover to deliver a second All-Ireland for Liam Sheedy's team in his first year back in the Premier hotseat.

A degree of revenge was exacted last November with a Munster semi-final win en route to their second All-Ireland in three years but as hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty told The Throw-In, Limerick’s current view is focused no further than the next game on the horizon.

“It's not something that we've ever talked about as a team,” Hegarty said, when asked about the possibility of winning consecutive Celtic Crosses in an exclusive interview with Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

“It's a funny one. I don't like thinking about it too much. What happened in 2020 has absolutely no impact on what happens in 2021.

“It is the boring answer, and I always caveat this with saying it is the boring answer - but when you start to think, when you start to look ahead, start to think of All Ireland semi-finals when you don't have the Munster final played, or All Ireland finals when you're not (already there) ... that's when you can get caught.

“You have to be really, really tuned in and focused on whatever game is coming next, because if you don't and you're off by that couple of percent, that's when you're not fully on your game. And at this level, as we've seen before, when you're not 100%, even if you're at 95/96%, that's when you can be beaten.

“It's a long few months for the next Championship to come back around and a lot of hard training in wintertime and it's awful.”

Hegarty also hinted that lessons from that failed 2019 title defence have been taken on board, with the fact that last year’s win, unlike 2018's, was completed unbeaten from start to finish bearing that theory out.

“I suppose you have to learn from mistakes that you maybe made before in years gone by,” the 26-year-old finished.

“As I said, it is the boring answer but you just have to be so tuned in to whatever's coming next and not look too far down the line.”