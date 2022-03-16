‘What are the GPA looking for in terms of a sustainable model for the inter-county game?’ – Dick Clerkin on expenses row

With the Allianz leagues getting close to their endpoint the norm would be that talk should revolve around the promotion and relegation question and who’s in the running for the title.

Instead, the last week has seen a media boycott by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and recriminations galore as a row over training expenses has overshadowed upcoming on-field action.

It’s not the rate per se that the trouble has stemmed from, with the reduction agreed back in October 2020 as the GAA reeled from the Covid-enforced absence of crowds but the limit of three training sessions, meaning all other scheduled sessions are at the cost of the players that has raised the GPA ire.

Yet, with the issue apparently occurring at county board rather than central level, it’s unclear exactly where the problem lies, making an easy solution more difficult, according to former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin.

“It blindsided a lot of people when it came up last week,” Clerkin told The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz.

“We're in the middle of March now and if there'd been a real chronic problem with players in counties not getting paid expenses and there were people unhappy you'd have heard about it, irrespective of anything coming from the GPA.

“So it's like all of these things, the devil’s in the detail. I think there's a lot more going on here that we haven't been told.

“You're going to hear more of what the Meath management and the Cork management gave that this isn't across the board.

“If you go back to the GPA's initial statement, you could read it that no players have been given any expenses at all this year. And that just does not seem to be the case.

“The question has to be asked, what exactly are they looking for? And what counties have not been paid? Is this just a few localised issues that everybody en masse has been asked to go in behind?

“If that's the case, that's fine, but be open about that. Don't be claiming that everybody is suffering. It's very difficult if we're only being told half stories and have half the information to make an assessment either way.”

Read More

Clerkin’s comments also raises an interesting question about exactly what the end game is for the GPA and for inter-county Gaelic games in general.

And having played at the top level for 17 years before retiring in 2016, with his own glory days coming in his final few seasons, the two-time Ulster champion also questioned if a career such as his own would be possible with the pressures being put on the modern player.

“What are the GPA looking for in terms of a sustainable model for the inter-county game?” the finished.

“Because I don't think anybody could agree that it should be ok that a county team should be asked to train seven days a week around the Championship season and that can be funded carte blanche.

“That's effectively what (GPA CEO) Tom Parsons was saying. If that's the case, so be it, the players have to be covered for it.

“But the question is, in terms of player welfare, a sustainable amateur model, where's that conversation in line with expenses because the two of them have to be had at the same time.

“If it is the case with county teams that it's the norm to be asked to train five to six times a week, that's not sustainable. That's not fair and it's not sustainable, so that conversation has to be had in parallel - almost first before any talk about expenses because you're going down a very unsustainable route from a semi-professional road.

“I certainly could never have played for as long as I did if that's how the game had become. And if that's the way it is becoming (now), someone needs to put the brakes on some way or another.

“Maybe expenses is not the way to do that but it has to be reined in a wee bit.”