'We're part of a fantastic organisation' - John Mullane hails GAA on championship success

Antrim captain Conor McCann places a wreath in honour of Bloody Sunday following the Joe McDonagh Cup final win over Kerry at Croke Park last Sunday. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Championship season that many thought would never be will draw to a close on Saturday night and the GAA can rightfully be proud of how it's run off.





From a situation where the association took some fair criticism around scenes that came to light after various county championships, necessitating a shutdown which has left counties such as Cork still waiting to play their final, the inter-county season has provided many memorable moments in addition to providing a welcome distraction as the nights grew longer.

And Waterford legend John Mullane was keen to accentuate the positives as he signed off from this season's series of The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis Energy, as the focus shifts from hurling to football.

"To be there watching the Joe McDonagh final and over the last couple of weeks to watch the Dubs and Tipperary go to the corner of Croke Park, to lay a wreath in honour of Bloody Sunday, I nearly started crying when Antrim went over and that music came on," he said.

"It's just the pride in the organisation that we are a part of. There was an awful lot of people giving out about the GAA. We got a bit of bad press after the club campaigns, things got a bit out of hand with some of the celebrations.

"But the last six or seven weeks have just been magical, absolutely magical. It's been so uplifting for the whole country.

"It answers all the questions about should this Championship have went ahead. Absolutely. I mean, look at the joy that it brought everyone."

While Mullane may not have got the result he hoped for and "the greatest Christmas of all time" he predicted in the build-up to the final, the pros have clearly outweighed the negatives in his case.

Despite his disappointment with last Sunday’s result, the De La Salle clubman has taken some special memories from the last couple of months.

And in keeping with many this year, one moment in particular during where lockdown meant he was at home rather than present in person stood out in particular.

"I mean the joy that it brought the Waterford people, albeit we lost on Sunday," he continued.

"But I'll never forget that Saturday night at home with my family watching that Kilkenny game, it was just unbelievable.

"It's after shortening our winter, Christmas is upon us. The pride of being involved in such an organisation and how everyone conducted themselves over the course of the six, seven weeks, how Croke Park went about their business.

"Even on Sunday, (seeing) John Kiely... Declan Hannon's speech was just incredible.

"When we reflect on 2020, it's been a bleak year but we can look back and say, 'you know what, we're part of a fantastic organisation', and I think we're part of probably the best organisation in the world.

"A massive kudos to everyone that we got the Championship up and running and we got to finish in the one year. And it's over to the Dubs and Mayo at the weekend to finish it."

Online Editors