'We're back on the horse again and we're going in the right direction' - Mullane pays tribute to defeated Deise

It may have been another Munster Championship defeat for Waterford but for county legend John Mullane, there’s a huge amount of positives to take from yesterday’s four-point loss to Limerick.

After two campaigns which saw the Deise fail to muster a single win in any of their eight games, the appointment of Tipperary Under 20 boss Liam Cahill signalled a translation period with old warhorses such as Maurice Shanahan, Noel Connors and ‘Brick’ Walsh stepping away as Cahill attempted a rebuild.

And, according to Mullane on this week's The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais, the decisions made by the management are beginning to pay off.

“First of all, I'd like to give a big shout out to the players and to the management team. They put pride back in the jersey. It was an incredible performance yesterday. A performance that I think Waterford supporters will be extremely proud of,” Mullane stated.

“I was even at home myself with the kids and the wife watching it which was strange but there was something magical about it. It was nearly like the Word Cup. The dinner was held off and we were all roaring and screaming at the television. There was really just a sense of pride.

“I think the one thing that an awful lot of Waterford supporters will take out of this is that we're back on the horse again and we're going in the right direction.

“Waterford supporters over the years, never ever mind losing, once the team leave it out there. And to a man, they left it out there. They threw everything at Limerick yesterday.

“What Liam Cahill has brought to the table is reflected in the players. He demands a shift. It doesn't matter what name you are, if you're not willing to put in a shift for Liam Cahill, you won't play for Waterford. And that's reflected in his team. They're all working their socks off.”

Things could have been even better for Waterford with the Deise edging ahead as the game entered its final quarter, only for the street-smarts that Limerick displayed en route to their All-Ireland win in 2018 to come to the fore in the final stanza.

Limerick will now sit back and wait to see who from Waterford and Clare and from Tipperary and Galway will join the Treaty and Kilkenny in the semi-finals. And while he was fulsome in the praise for his home county, the five-time All Star also believes Limerick were close to their swashbuckling best after their attempt to retain Liam McCarthy fell short at the hands of Brian Cody’s Cats last year.

Tadhg De Búrca of Waterford is tackled by Peter Casey of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“They (Waterford) were incredible and a bit unlucky. The water break possibly came at the wrong time, we were one point up (just before it),” he continued.

“Stephen Bennett and (Tadhg) de Burca were incredible. it was just a performance that instilled a massive amount of confidence back into the jersey. Waterford supporters waking up this morning and yesterday evening would have been extremely proud of the performance.

“I think Waterford went into it in a nice place after coming off a good performance against Cork. They were able to go and have a right crack of it.

“Look, many people might say look, it's another Munster final loss. But coming off the last couple of years not winning any Munster championship matches, you have to be extremely impressed.

“They came up a bit short but massive kudos to Limerick. Waterford came with an awful lot of questions and posed an awful lot of those questions going into that last quarter.

“But Limerick came with all the answers and that's the sign of a really quality side. A team who are not going to go away and then in the final quarter, they come with all the answers.”

