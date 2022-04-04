‘We would have went off and celebrated a league final success’ – John Mullane on what’s different in this Déise crop

Conor Prunty of Waterford returns to the dressing room after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final win over Cork and Waterford. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

With four Munster titles, a National League title and five All Stars, you’d be hard pushed to find a Waterford hurler better decorated than John Mullane in the modern era.

It was a glittering career, although one that fell just short of landing the sport’s top prize with a runners-up medal in 2008 as close as he came to lifting Liam MacCarthy.

But having been present at Semple Stadium on Saturday to see his county dominate Cork to lift the Dr Croke Cup, the one national trophy he did get his hands on, Mullane believes the current Déise crop have the potential to eclipse his own achievements.

“It's the manner in which they've captured this league,” he told The Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“I mean to think that they won this league without Iarlaith Daly, who was brilliant at fullback the previous week.

“Without Aussie (Gleeson), who is probably our best player and was brilliant the previous week. And without Jamie Barron, who's probably one of the best midfielders in the country.

“You kind of have to pinch yourself. You don't want to get carried away but it's exciting times.

“You're saying to yourself can this get any better and you know, I honestly believe it can.

“When you think about what's coming off the bench, someone like Shane Bennett, Kieran Bennett, Pauric Mahon, DJ Foran, Billy Power.

“Not even to mention Ian Kenny and Peter Hogan who started last year. We're right up there.”

“I'm 41 years of age. There's a generation that haven’t seen Waterford capture Liam McCarthy and if we don't do it under Liam Cahill in the next year or two, I firmly believe that my generation probably won't see it. I just feel that now is the time.”

Although Mullane’s own side were a potent force at provincial level, it proved a struggle to convert that form into a sustained All-Ireland challenge.

Despite coming out on top in Munster on those four occasions, there would invariably be a sting in the tail. 2002, 2007 and 2010 all saw later defeats to provincial rivals once the All-Ireland knock-outs began, while 2004’s title for Cork, the team they defeated to win Munster must have been very hard to stomach.

A semi-final defeat to Limerick, another team they’d bested in a Munster final, in 2007 was another bitter pill to swallow. And the less said about the 2008 All-Ireland final defeat to Kilkenny the better, particularly when it was they who Waterford has beaten to take that league title the previous year.

However, Mullane sees something different in this Déise team, with an on-pitch encounter following Saturday’s win highlighting the contrasting attitude to the previous Allianz League-winning sides from the county.

“Everything is in place, management-wise, player-wise and squad-wise,” Mullane added.

“What I loved about the weekend and going back to our team and possibly a couple of years ago when they won the league (2015), we would have probably went off and celebrated league final success.

“I know that the Championship is only around the corner but I was on the field Saturday night, what really took me was no one was getting carried away.

“Went up, collected the cup, took the congratulations, took the pats on the back and it was a case of we move on to Championship in two weeks time and we go again and we go after the Munster Championship.

"That's a sign of a really, really good team and what possibly could become a great team.

“I think they know what they want to achieve and everything's in place for them to go and possibly achieve the ultimate this year.”