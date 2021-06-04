Paul Curran of Dublin in action against Terry Ferguson of Meath during the first Leinster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round match. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It’s been referred to as the birth of the modern GAA on many occasions but Colm O’Rourke and Paul Curran have revealed just how “cheesed off” both the Meath and Dublin camps were when the draw pitting the sides against each other in the preliminary round of the 1991 Leinster Championship was made.

That season had marked a departure for the Leinster Council who, after five consecutive finals between the pair, had decided to move from seedings to an open draw for the first time since 1975.

Yet, with 11 teams in the hat, you’d still have got long odds on both coming out before five teams would even play, let alone being matched with each other in a prelim. With the GAA in general struggling for crowds in the wake of Italia ‘90 twelve months previous, the prospect of the province’s glamour tie being done and dusted in the first week of June can’t have been an attractive proposition for the Leinster bean-counters.

It also wasn’t an attractive proposition for either panel, with the pre-backdoor days that we’ve temporarily returned to now meaning there were no second chances after a defeat.

“The mood was, we were really pissed off. You probably can't say that in a podcast!” Meath legend O’Rourke laughed as he looked back on The Throw-In’s special 30-year anniversary episode.

“But we were definitely cheesed off because we had got used to setting our calendars by the last Sunday in July and at that time Meath and Dublin would meet in the Leinster final.

“So it had been in '86, '87, '88, '89, '90. We had sort of hoped that it would be six Leinster finals in a row and that's the way we set our summer clocks by.

“And the next thing, we turn around and see we're meeting Dublin in June and we were saying 'ah Jaysus now, that's not very fair.'

“The Leinster Council in their wisdom decided to change the system that year and have an open draw rather than seeded. We weren't happy with it, I think it would be fair to say.”

For the Dubs, those previous five finals had been a chastening experience, with a solitary win in 1989 all they had to show for their efforts.

But having won that year’s National League, a first national title since their 1987 title and only a second since the All-Ireland win of 1983, hopes of a good Championship were high in the capital. Incredibly, the Royals were one of only two teams they hadn’t beaten in their league campaign with that match finishing level in a bizarre precursor to the saga.

So to have to face their nemeses without having a couple of games to hit their stride was far from ideal according to Curran, with no one aware of the drama about to unfold.

“I'd love to know who picked out the draw, to be honest, or how it was done because it was the first year and all of a sudden we had two big hitters meeting in a prelim round, which was unusual,” the 1995 All-Ireland winner added.

“Like Colm, we were a little bit upset with that draw. And we'd had our fill of Meath at that stage for a couple of years.

“We got a little bit lucky in '89 in the Leinster final but Meath were the dominant team in Leinster and it looked like that was going to continue.

“So look, we were as cheesed off as Colm was but what unfolded was incredible, to be honest. We got four matches out of it, usually it's three to get to a Leinster final.

“But I mean, it made the summer.”