'We want a free-flowing and fast game' - Brendan Cummins blasts 'frustrating' advantage rule

One of the things that’s been most missed during the absence of live GAA since Christmas has been the talking points that any weekend’s action will generate.

So while some of the chat this week after hurling’s return may have taken place over Zoom or in WhatsApp groups rather than at the water cooler, it’s been no less heated for that.

And it’s the change to the advantage rule, or the disadvantage rule as Michael Verney of this parish has taken to calling it, that has unquestionably been the main focus of debate.

The stop-start nature of the first series of games have led to an almost unanimous negative reaction from both journalists and those directly involved in the game.

With names such as Dónal Óg Cusack, Shane Dowling, Michael Fennelly joined today by Davy Fitzgerald in slamming the rule, Brendan Cummins joined the chorus of criticism on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz Ireland.

“I think what's happened is that the black card has obviously stopped the cynical fouling around the 21 but the new rule has increased the cynical fouling around the opposition 45,” the former Tipp man said.

“Because what you try to do now is you try to stop it at source because if Limerick get a run at you, for example, and the wave is coming up the pitch, it's only a small tug of the jersey and it's 'Oh, sorry, ref' and it's a free straightaway.

"And inside and around the '65 you're going to see a lot of forwards who will feel they're being fouled, they're going to put their two hands up in the air and say ‘Please give me the free’ and they're just going to stop playing.

"So it will put more emphasis on the technique of the tackle. And of the way you're going about it and certainly teams will have to adjust to that in the coming weeks, there's no doubt about that.”

With the rule change the result of a Congress vote, it will take similar to change it back which technically means it’s not only in place for the Allianz League campaign but also for the Championship.

Whether the GAA can hold out against the tsunami of criticism regarding it or if some sort of fudge can be found remains to be seen but for Cummins, the reasons for introducing it in the first place aren’t clear at all.

And should it remain in place when fans finally return to the various GAA stadia around the country, the two-time All-Ireland winner is sure that being deprived of the sort of magic moments that sport has generated with fast breaks from defence will go down as well on the terraces as it has everywhere else.

“I certainly didn't see where this was going to be any issue in hurling. We want a free-flowing and fast game,” he finished.

“The lads mentioned it on Allianz League Sunday. Ciaran Carey's (winning 1996 Munster semi-final) point wouldn't have happened.

“How many points have we seen over the years when the centre back gets the ball, he breaks out through the tackle, he kicks the shackles off, Ken McGrath was brilliant at it. They go, they swashbuckle and swing at it and it flies over the bar.

“That's what kids are dreaming about at night. Now they're going to have to dream about winning a free and the free-taker comes out and puts it over the bar.

“And it's going to be a fair damp squib when we get supporters back in. There's going to be programmes being thrown in every direction at the pitch going 'My God, just let them hurl.’ And that's going to be the frustration.”